Korea Open 2019 Semi-Final, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota Live Score: Kashyap hoping for medal

Korea Open 2019 Live Score, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota Live Score Streaming: Parupalli Kashyap will go toe-to-toe with the World #1, Kento Momota of Japan in the semi-final of Korea Open World Tour Super 500 in Incheon, South Korea on Saturday.

Kashyap progressed to the semi-final as the sole Indian left in the competition, after defeating Denmark’s Jan O Jorgensen 24-22 21-8 on Friday. He has never beaten Momota, losing twice (21-12, 17-21, 19-21 in the semi-final of the 2015 Indonesia Open and 11-21, 12-21 at the 2013 China Open quarter-final).