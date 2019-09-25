Korea Open 2019, Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Korea Open 2019, Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun Live Streaming: Saina Nehwal, who had won the Indonesia Masters earlier this season, has been dwindling of late and will hope to bounce back to form when she will be up against South Korea’s Kim Ga Eun in the first-round match of Korea Open.

She holds a 2-0 head-to-head advantage against the South Korean which should fill the hearts of Indians with hope, after both PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth crashed out of Korea Open earlier on Wednesday. While PV Sindhu lost to USA’s Zhang Beiwen in the first round of Korea Open, B Sai Praneeth also exited after he retired midway in his first-round match against Denmark’s Anders Antonsen.

When is Korea Open 2019, Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun first-round match?

The Korea Open 2019, Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun first-round match will be played on Wednesday, September 25.

Where is Korea Open 2019, Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun first-round match being played?

The Korea Open 2019, Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun first-round match will be played at Incheon Airport Skydome in Incheon, South Korea.

What time does Korea Open 2019, Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun first-round match start?

The Korea Open 2019, Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun first-round match begins at 01:10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Korea Open 2019, Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun first-round match?

The Korea Open 2019, Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun first-round match will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Korea Open 2019, Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun first-round match?

The live streaming of the Korea Open 2019, Saina Nehwal vs Kim Ga Eun first-round match is available on Jio TV.

Later, in men’s doubles events, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will begin their campaign against fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda. The match will start at 02:35 PM IST.