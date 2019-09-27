Korea Open 2019 Quarter-Final Live Score, Parupalli Kashyap vs O Jorgensen Badminton Live Score:

Toggle Menu
Korea Open Badminton 2019 Live Score, Parupalli Kashyap vs O Jorgensen Badminton Live Score Streaming: Parupalli Kashyap on Friday takes on former World No. 2 Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark in the men’s singles Korea Open quarterfinals. The Indian shuttler Kashyap has a 2-4 record against Jorgensen, a 2015 World Championship bronze medallist. The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist is the lone Indian left in the fray in the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

Earlier, world champion P V Sindhu and the seasoned Saina Nehwal crashed out following first-round setbacks. World Championship men’s singles bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth also bowed out early from the tournament.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the quarterfinals of Korea Open. Parupalli Kashyap remains the only Indian left in the competition and he takes on O Jorgensen for a spot in the semifinals. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.

On playing Jorgensen after a long gap, Kashyap said: "It would be a good match. He beat Ginting, so he is in good form. I don't know why he didn't play China Open. It will be a tough match. Let's see." Kashyap on Thursday advanced to the Korea Open men's singles quarterfinal after a three-game triumph over Malaysia's Daren Liew. The 33-year-old from Hyderabad prevailed 21-17 11-21 21-12 over Daren, who is a 2018 World Championship bronze medallist, in a contest that lasted 56 minutes.

