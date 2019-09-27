Korea Open 2019 Quarter-Final Live Score, Parupalli Kashyap vs O Jorgensen Badminton Live Score:

Korea Open 2019 Quarter-Final Live Score, Parupalli Kashyap vs O Jorgensen Badminton Live Scorehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/korea-open-2019-quarter-final-live-score-parupalli-kashyap-vs-o-jorgensen-6033546/
Korea Open Badminton 2019 Live Score, Parupalli Kashyap vs O Jorgensen Badminton Live Score Streaming: Parupalli Kashyap on Friday takes on former World No. 2 Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark in the men’s singles Korea Open quarterfinals. The Indian shuttler Kashyap has a 2-4 record against Jorgensen, a 2015 World Championship bronze medallist. The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist is the lone Indian left in the fray in the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.
Earlier, world champion P V Sindhu and the seasoned Saina Nehwal crashed out following first-round setbacks. World Championship men’s singles bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth also bowed out early from the tournament.
On playing Jorgensen after a long gap, Kashyap said: "It would be a good match. He beat Ginting, so he is in good form. I don't know why he didn't play China Open. It will be a tough match. Let's see." Kashyap on Thursday advanced to the Korea Open men's singles quarterfinal after a three-game triumph over Malaysia's Daren Liew. The 33-year-old from Hyderabad prevailed 21-17 11-21 21-12 over Daren, who is a 2018 World Championship bronze medallist, in a contest that lasted 56 minutes.
