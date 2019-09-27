Korea Open 2019 Quarter-Final Live Score, Parupalli Kashyap vs O Jorgensen Badminton Live Score:

Korea Open Badminton 2019 Live Score, Parupalli Kashyap vs O Jorgensen Badminton Live Score Streaming: Parupalli Kashyap on Friday takes on former World No. 2 Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark in the men’s singles Korea Open quarterfinals. The Indian shuttler Kashyap has a 2-4 record against Jorgensen, a 2015 World Championship bronze medallist. The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist is the lone Indian left in the fray in the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.

Earlier, world champion P V Sindhu and the seasoned Saina Nehwal crashed out following first-round setbacks. World Championship men’s singles bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth also bowed out early from the tournament.