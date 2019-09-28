Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota Live Streaming: Parupalli Kashyap will go toe-to-toe with the World #1, Kento Momota of Japan in the semi-final of Korea Open World Tour Super 500 in Incheon, South Korea on Saturday.

Being the lone Indian left in hopes for a medal in South Korea, the 33-year-old 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist is hoping to book a spot in the final. He defeated Denmark’s Jan O Jorgensen 24-22 21-8 on Friday. But it’s not going to be easy for Kashyap, as in head-to-head matches, he has never beaten Momota, losing twice (21-12, 17-21, 19-21 in the semi-final of the 2015 Indonesia Open and 11-21, 12-21 at the 2013 China Open quarter-final).

When is Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota semi-final match?

The Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, September 28.

Where is Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota semi-final match being played?

The Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota semi-final match will be played at Incheon Airport Skydome in Incheon, South Korea.

What time does Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota semi-final match start?

The Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota semi-final match begins at 01:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota semi-final match?

The Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota semi-final match will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota semi-final match?

The live streaming of the Korea Open 2019, Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota semi-final match is available on Jio TV and Hotstar.