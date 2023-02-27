scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Kidambi Srikanth seeks foreign badminton coach for Paris Olympics qualification cycle

The recent two-week stint in Indonesia further strengthened his belief that he needs something different at this stage of his career, as he enters the qualification phase for the Paris Olympics.

Zeroing in on a coach has been tough due to the odd timing. “Most coaches have contracts till the Olympics or Asian Games. But with everything postponed, it has become tough to identify someone,” Srikanth explained.

Kidambi Srikanth is on the hunt for a personal travelling coach – either an Indonesian or a Malaysian, he said on the sidelines of the Pune senior Nationals. The recent two-week stint in Indonesia further strengthened his belief that he needs something different at this stage of his career, as he enters the qualification phase for the Paris Olympics. “I’m still discussing with Gopi sir and others, but we have a few names,” he said.

On his Indonesian stint, Srikanth said: “I wanted to try something different and not leave out anything I could have tried before the Olympics. The Indonesian style of coaching suits me because it’s a little more aggressive.”

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 23:55 IST
