Kidambi Srikanth, H S Prannoy slip in BWF ranking

HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth have slipped in their rankings. HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth have slipped in their rankings.

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, H S Prannoy slipped three and five places to be placed at the seventh and 13th spots respectively in the latest BWF world ranking.

Srikanth, who had clinched the silver at the Commonwealth Games, has not played in any tournament since participating at the Asia championship in April, while Prannoy had decided to not defend his US Open title and it seemed to have affected their ranking.

In women’s singles, P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal continued to remain static at the third and 10th spot respectively.

2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap, who had reached the finals at US Open last year, meanwhile, crashed out of the top 50 after he couldn’t play at the tournament following an injury. He is now at 51st position.

Former world no 13 Ajay Jayaram, who had slipped out of the top 100 after missing in action due to a long injury lay-off following a hamstring injury, was rewarded for his semifinal finish at the US Open. He jumped 39 places to be at the 95th spot.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App