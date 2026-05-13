Kidambi Srikanth finally gets his World Championship 2021 revenge

That one win could’ve changed the trajectory of his career, though Kidambi Srikanth had come up against Loh Kean Yew who was the hurricane of Huelva at that World Championship in Spain circa 2021, with his speedy game.

Five years on, Srikanth finally defeated the Singaporean, who was eighth seed at the Thailand Open, leading start to finish, first point to last, in a low stakes breeze of a win, that makes badminton watchable in a standalone way.

The Indian, now 33, was pumped up alright against the 28-year-old, a freakish player who won the World’s and then not much else. But in his hailstorm of slam bang smashes at Huelva, with not much else in his game, he had denied the Indian a second World title for India.