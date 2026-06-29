Kidambi Srikanth falters at last step in US Open

Kidambi Srikanth delayed a change of shirt to the very end of the mid-set break in the decider. So when the chair umpire refused to allow him a change of tee, summoning him to resume, he was taken aback. Things pretty much unravelled from that 7-11 juncture, as Srikanth lost the US Open finals, despite possessing the game to counter Taiwanese Su Li Yang. He lost 15-21, 21-16, 9-21.

There’s very little to be done in badminton once the umpire from her perch orders you get going after a break. It was one of those things he absent-mindedly left to the very last second after swiggling water in the middle of a decider break, given the game was at scorching pace. Maybe the speed of exchanges and deliberate rushing (a legit tactic) by Su was wearing him down anyway after his Titanic semifinal win on Saturday. But Srikanth missed an opportunity to win a title on Tour again.

The game is still intact. The fitness has no question marks in terms of niggles, though it is nowhere as it was when he was 23 – obviously. But Srikanth does tend to get overwhelmed when a final, a chance of a title fetches up. Moreover, he forgets that it’s his own terrific game that has placed him in that position, so he ought to back himself.

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Su is a typical Taiwanese – pace is their currency. Like Lin Chun-Yi. Besides his big shoulder smash, and a general proclivity to ambush opponents with the high rate of the shuttle coming back to them at quick clip, he didn’t quite have answers to Srikanth’s net magic.

The followup charge to the net after a smash and his sorcery there remain Srikanth’s finest moments on a badminton court. He really creates angles and ammunition both from that station – confounding most opponents. But his wayward smash to the lines was back, and he botched half a dozen – both straight and cross ones. Still, he managed to take control of the second set after dropping the first.

There too, he had 7 set points at 20-13, but allowed Su 3 more gifts too many before closing out. At 14-10 though, Srikanth moved like he owned the Titan arena, owned Fullerton, California, owned the United States even. It was a brilliantly constructed point using his skill to mix magnificent net angles with a midcourt finish. The slightly confusing cheers of India Jia-you by Chinese speakers, which would switch to Li Yang at times, the two odd Telugu cheers and chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya in this quaint arena, had set up a fine decider as his shot quality answered the Taiwanese pace-overdrive wittily.

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Srikanth was troubled by Su even at Thailand, and this loss is his second straight to the tall, attacking player. But he truly disintegrated – his body language slumping – only after he was disallowed from changing his shirt as the break time ran out.

Having worked on his fitness diligently, picking the right tournaments and not rushing, understanding his limitations from after the injury-hit, Srikanth’s career is far from finished. Yet the titles elude – at Malaysia and now at US Open. The answers lie in improving endurance fitness even more, for finals always happen on Day 5, needing mileage and wear ‘n tear of the first four matches. The sprayed smashes point to diminishing fitness heading into Day 5, because the game lacks no smarts, only sharpness.

Kidambi Srikanth’s strokeplay, his game style and elegance bring crowds any part of the world – and keep them rooted to the seats, as he enchants even neutrals. But he owes himself a title for all that effort and hard work and perseverance. Being thrown off his composure by a chair that dictates, can be avoided. Just as leaving the upped ante to the end of a set.