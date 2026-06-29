Kidambi Srikanth falters at last step in US Open

Raw pace on shots from Su Li Yang and mid-set referee diktat on shirt change, see the Indian unravel, but the fight is far from gone from the 33 year-old

Written by: Shivani Naik
4 min readJun 29, 2026 07:59 AM IST
Kidambi Srikanth fell 15-21, 21-16, 9-21 to Taiwanese Su Li Yang in the US Open finals. (File/Badminton Photo/BWF)Kidambi Srikanth fell 15-21, 21-16, 9-21 to Taiwanese Su Li Yang in the US Open finals. (File/Badminton Photo/BWF)
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Kidambi Srikanth delayed a change of shirt to the very end of the mid-set break in the decider. So when the chair umpire refused to allow him a change of tee, summoning him to resume, he was taken aback. Things pretty much unravelled from that 7-11 juncture, as Srikanth lost the US Open finals, despite possessing the game to counter Taiwanese Su Li Yang. He lost 15-21, 21-16, 9-21.

There’s very little to be done in badminton once the umpire from her perch orders you get going after a break. It was one of those things he absent-mindedly left to the very last second after swiggling water in the middle of a decider break, given the game was at scorching pace. Maybe the speed of exchanges and deliberate rushing (a legit tactic) by Su was wearing him down anyway after his Titanic semifinal win on Saturday. But Srikanth missed an opportunity to win a title on Tour again.

The game is still intact. The fitness has no question marks in terms of niggles, though it is nowhere as it was when he was 23 – obviously. But Srikanth does tend to get overwhelmed when a final, a chance of a title fetches up. Moreover, he forgets that it’s his own terrific game that has placed him in that position, so he ought to back himself.

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Su is a typical Taiwanese – pace is their currency. Like Lin Chun-Yi. Besides his big shoulder smash, and a general proclivity to ambush opponents with the high rate of the shuttle coming back to them at quick clip, he didn’t quite have answers to Srikanth’s net magic.

The followup charge to the net after a smash and his sorcery there remain Srikanth’s finest moments on a badminton court. He really creates angles and ammunition both from that station – confounding most opponents. But his wayward smash to the lines was back, and he botched half a dozen – both straight and cross ones. Still, he managed to take control of the second set after dropping the first.

There too, he had 7 set points at 20-13, but allowed Su 3 more gifts too many before closing out. At 14-10 though, Srikanth moved like he owned the Titan arena, owned Fullerton, California, owned the United States even. It was a brilliantly constructed point using his skill to mix magnificent net angles with a midcourt finish. The slightly confusing cheers of India Jia-you by Chinese speakers, which would switch to Li Yang at times, the two odd Telugu cheers and chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya in this quaint arena, had set up a fine decider as his shot quality answered the Taiwanese pace-overdrive wittily.

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Srikanth was troubled by Su even at Thailand, and this loss is his second straight to the tall, attacking player. But he truly disintegrated – his body language slumping – only after he was disallowed from changing his shirt as the break time ran out.

Having worked on his fitness diligently, picking the right tournaments and not rushing, understanding his limitations from after the injury-hit, Srikanth’s career is far from finished. Yet the titles elude – at Malaysia and now at US Open. The answers lie in improving endurance fitness even more, for finals always happen on Day 5, needing mileage and wear ‘n tear of the first four matches. The sprayed smashes point to diminishing fitness heading into Day 5, because the game lacks no smarts, only sharpness.

Kidambi Srikanth’s strokeplay, his game style and elegance bring crowds any part of the world – and keep them rooted to the seats, as he enchants even neutrals. But he owes himself a title for all that effort and hard work and perseverance. Being thrown off his composure by a chair that dictates, can be avoided. Just as leaving the upped ante to the end of a set.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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