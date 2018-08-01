Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Kidambi Srikanth enters pre-quarterfinals of World Championship

Kidambi Srikanth enters pre-quarterfinals of World Championship

The fifth seeded Indian, Kidambi Srikanth, recovered from a slump during the hard-fought contest to see off Pablo 21-15 12-21 21-14 in a second-round match that lasted 62 minutes.

By: PTI | Nanjing | Published: August 1, 2018 11:25:18 am
Kidambi Srikanth Kidambi Srikanth of India plays a shot while competing against Pablo Abian of Spain during their men’s badminton singles match at the BWF World Championships in Nanjing, China, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
India ace Kidambi Srikanth struggled past Spain’s Pablo Abian in a three-game match to enter the men’s singles pre quarterfinals at the BWF World Championship in Nanjing on Wednesday. The fifth seeded Indian recovered from a slump during the hard-fought contest to see off Pablo 21-15 12-21 21-14 in a second-round match that lasted 62 minutes.

Srikanth, who had clinched four titles last year, will lock horns with Malaysia’s Daren Liew, a former world no 10, who had won the 2012 French Open Super Series. Srikanth erased a 2-4 and 6-8 deficit in the opening game before gaining upperhand with a 16-13 lead. He then reeled off four points to reach game points. Pablo tried to recover but the Indian quickly pocketed the opening game.

In the second game, Srikanth had opened up a 6-3 lead but Pablo rode on a six-point burst to move ahead. The Indian made it 10-12 but the Spaniard registered seven straight points to enjoy a healthy lead to eventually roar back into contest. In the decider, Pablo managed a slender 11-9 advantage at the break but Srikanth turned the tables and then surged ahead to shut the door on the Spaniard.

Best of Express

