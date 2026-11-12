How Srikanth’s diving defense outgunned World No 8 Kodai Naraoka in 60 mins

In his more candid moments, Pullela Gopichand often talks about the second medal that India could’ve won in 2016 at the Rio Games. When Kidambi Srikanth could have defeated Lin Dan in the quarterfinals and advanced into medal contention. It’s been 10 years, but as gnawing at hearts goes, that one gives the coach the most pangs. It’s fairly well known that Srikanth didn’t take the heartbreak too well either. But 2026 has been about ‘What can be’ in the future rather than what could’ve been. The desperation is replaced by the quiet determination in Srikanth – the game always had the dazzle.

Sample the point at 17-14 in the first set against World No 5 and World’s finalist, Kodai Naraoka whom Srikanth defeated 21-15, 11-21, 21-18 at the Kumamoto Masters in Japan to reach quarters. Long rally; and long rallies equate Advantage Kodai, given the Japanese and his endless retrieving. Midway through a fast clip exchange, Srikanth dives full stretch to his right, and stays in the game. He bounces back on his feet and continues to work the shuttle around, outrunning the Runner who sends the shuttle wide at the net – because he is late on the run. 18-14.

Next point, Srikanth dives even further sending the shuttle rolling over the net with a wrist flick as Kodai is once again late to reach it. 19-14. It’s the diving defense that deflates Kodai’s resolve.

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Srikanth’s attack was always formidable – the deft net play, the explosive net stomp, the regal smooth smashes when they landed in. But it’s the defensive rigour – in those dives that indicate that the hunger is well and alive. Determination chips away at despair where disappointment once gnawed. He was always good at defending the body smashes – the agility never waned. It used to be having to play that one stroke extra when his shots got retrieved that could bring him down. Not anymore. Not when his fitness backs up the fantastic strokeplay – makes it possible.

What that rigour did was push Kodai to smash on the lines, and he sprayed a fair few.

Still, the midset went to the Japanese as Srikanth caught his breath.

What a sensational win for Kidamdi Srikanth🇮🇳👏

The old gaffer finally breaks in his career the barrier of Kodai Naraoka 🇯🇵after 5 meetings. Outsted 5th seed Kodai in three thrilling games at #KumamotoMasters2026🔥

It’s really feels good to see Sri playing such gameplay again🤩 https://t.co/bcIa1bUZ7p — Amit Kumar De (@AmitK98infinite) November 12, 2026

The Japanese Top 10 who has sharpened a smash to bring flash to his staid, ultra defensive game isn’t one to give up. Even at 7-7 in the decider, he would’ve fancied his chances, hoping for Srikanth to fade out. But the net touch-play continued. Srikanth, now inside Top 35, has the capability to play the net so fine that the shuttle drops very close to the meshing – topples literally, like a spin serve in the middle of a rally. It’s impossible to return those. Kodai needed medical attention having grazed his hands going for one of those returns at 7-10 down.

Srikanth 2.0 is not some addition of muscle power. His game remains delectable, brainy, skilled and as if returning to where it belonged — the top bracket, never mind how long the knee took to heal. Not that it’s shorn of power or speed either. At 11-7, he sent down two smashes back to back, with flooring-the-car amping up intensity. But the economy of his movements, the well rationed power in only chosen shots in a rally, have always set him apart from the slam-bangers. It helped him pull away to 15-11 in the decider, when the gear went up but he chose his moments. Kodai too was guilty of letting him attack at will from the net.

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Earlier this year, Srikanth drew praise for telling the umpire his opponent had won a point awarded to him. It speaks of confidence though on non TV courts with no referrals he still gets a tad annoyed. But with men’s singles in a flux with half a dozen in contention to finish the year at World No 1, Srikanth senses an opening. His rhythm game is more attuned to consistency than most others. He is far from being washed up, given the quality of his attack.

But on Thursday at the Kumamoto Masters, he took down the World No 5, with Gopichand in his ear and confidence in his veins.