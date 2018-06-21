Kidambi Srikanth wins Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson Of The Year award for 2017

Kidambi Srikanth rose to World Ranking No. 1 position in April this year. Kidambi Srikanth rose to World Ranking No. 1 position in April this year.

The Commonwealth Games 2018 gold-medal winning shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, was adjudged as the Sportsperson of the Year for 2017 by the Sports Illustrated India magazine on Thursday. The eight annual Sportsperson of the Year awards took place at the Roseate House, Aerocity in New Delhi, where the badminton ace, who recently rose to the No.1 in World Rankings, was given the prestigious honour.

Speaking at the ceremony award bagging the top prize, the 25-year old said, “I am extremely grateful to the magazine for choosing me as the Sportsperson Of The Year 2018. It is an honour for me to have received the award in a year where my fellow athletes from different sports have also excelled. This is not just an Award, but it also serves as a reminder for me to work even harder next year and bring more glory to the nation.”

Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mr. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, also attended the event, and congratulated all the award winners at the event. “I am very proud to be the Sports Minister of a nation where sports is really growing and we are demonstrating what a great sporting nation we can be. I would also like to congratulate all the award winners and athletes present here for making the nation proud and hope that they can bring more laurels to the nation,” he said.

In 2017, the shuttler won 4 Superseries titles – Indonesia, Australia, Denmark and France and finished the season as World No. 2. In April, he became the only male Indian badminton player to rise to the No. 1 in badminton rankings. He also became only the second Indian to achieve the feat.

Here are the award categories in which the athletes were felicitated:

Team of the Year: Women’s Cricket Team

Coach of the Year: Stephen Constantine

Editor’s Choice for Excellence (Team): Aizawl FC

Editor’s Choice for Excellence (Male): Jitu Rai

Young Sportsperson of the Year: Manav Vikas Thakkar

Community Development in Sport: Sailen Tudu

Comeback of the Year: Sushil Kumar

Gamechanger of the Year: Shubhankar Sharma

Outstanding Contribution to Sport: Leander Paes

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dhanraj Pillay

Special Award Living Legend: Balbir Singh Sr.

Sportsperson Of The Year: Kidambi Srikanth

