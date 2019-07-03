Khaitan Memorial badminton from August 13-18

The 28th Yonex Sunrise Smt. Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Selection Badminton Tournament will be held from August 13-18 in Panchkula. This year, the tournament will serve as one of the two selection competition for the World Junior Championships to be held in Kazan, Russia, from September 30-October 13. The event is being organised by the Express Shuttle Club Trust under the aegis of Haryana Badminton Association and is part of the Badminton Association of India annual calendar. “Apart from the All India Selection tournament to be held at the Prakash Padukone Academy, Bengaluru, this tournament will act as the selection criteria for the Indian team for the World Junior Badminton Championships to be played in Russia later this year. All the top U-19 players of India will be playing in the tournament, which will be held on 11 courts at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex at Panchkula,” informed organising secretary Sanjiv Sachedeva.

Advertising

The event will feature boys’ U-19 (singles and doubles), girls U-19 (singles and doubles) and U-19 mixed doubles categories with a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh.

The tournament, which started in 1991, has seen the likes of 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal winning the girls’ title in 2005 and 2016 Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu doing so in 2010. Current world number nine Kidambi Srikanth claimed the boys’ title in 2009.

The qualifying rounds will be played on August 13 and 14 with the main draw starting on Independence Day. Last year, Priyanshu Rajawat of Madhya Pradesh won the boys’ singles U-19 title while Malvika Bansod of Maharashtra won the girls’ title.

“The tournament got more than 900 entries last year and we are expecting a similar response this year. More than 20 BAI-certified umpires will be officiating in the championship,” added Sachdeva, who is a former India chief junior coach and now a member of BAI’s junior selection committee and adviser to the association.