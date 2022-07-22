scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Kashyap, Tanisha lose in Taipei Open, India’s campaign over

Tanisha also had a disappointing day as she suffered defeats in both the mixed and women's doubles competition.

By: PTI |
Updated: July 22, 2022 7:34:22 pm
Parupalli Kashyap in action. (File)

Indian campaign ended at the Taipei Open badminton tournament after Parupalli Kashyap and Tanisha Crasto suffered narrow defeats in the quarterfinals of the singles and doubles competitions respectively, here on Friday.

Third seed Kashyap’s impressive run ended with a 12-21 21-12 17-21 loss to Soong Joo Ven of Malaysia in a 55-minute match of the Super 300 tournament.

Tanisha also had a disappointing day as she suffered defeats in both the mixed and women’s doubles competition

Tanisha and Ishaan Bhatnagar, seeded sixth, lost 19-21 12-21 to Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei in the mixed doubles match that lasted 32 minutes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phonePremium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

The 19-year-old Dubai-born Tanisha then produced a gallant fight with her women’s doubles partner Shruti Mishra but couldn’t go past

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Hong Kong’s sixth seeds Ng Tsz Yau and Tsang Hiu Yan, lost 16-21 22-20 18-21 in just over an hour.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’

Premium
NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5
Amravati chemist killing

NIA court sends seven accused to judicial custody till Aug 5

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
National Film Awards

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 22: Latest News