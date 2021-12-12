scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 12, 2021
K Srikanth wins first round match in BWF World C’ships

The 12th seeded Indian beat the local challenger 21-12 21-16 in 36 minutes in the first round of the men's singles event.

By: PTI |
Updated: December 12, 2021 11:46:37 pm
Kidambi Srikanth beat Pablo Abian of Spain (File)

Indian badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth beat Pablo Abian of Spain to begin his BWF World Championships campaign on a winning note here on Sunday.

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, however, lost in straight games against Joel Elpe and Rasmus Kjaer of Denmark in the opening round.

Attri and Sumeeth lost 16-21 15-21 in 32 minutes to make an exit from the showpiece event.

Earlier in the day, the women’s doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh retired after they lost the first game 12-21 to the Dutch duo of Alyssa Tirtosentono and Imke van der Aar.

Reigning champion PV Sindhu, who got a bye in the first round, will open her campaign against Martina Repiska of Slovakia.

