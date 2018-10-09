Jwala Gutta shares her #MeToo story of ‘mental harassment’

Jwala Gutta shared her #MeToo story on Tuesday.

Former Badminton player Jwala Gutta on Tuesday spoke out on the ‘mental harassment’ she had undergone as a player after the #MeToo movement had taken social media by storm.

In a series of tweets, Gutta spoke against the selection bias in the national team against her despite her consistent performances. She also suggested that it was one of the reasons she retired early from the sport.

“Maybe I should talk about the mental harassment I had to go through…#metoo,” she said. “Since 2006, since this person became the chief, he threw me out of national team inspite of me being a national champion. The latest was when I returned from Rio. I was out of national team again. One of the reasons I stopped playing!”

“Since 2006…till 2016…have been thrown out of the team again and again and again..inspite of my performances…2009 I was back in the team when I was world no.9.,” she said. “So when this person couldn’t get through to me…he threatened my partners, harassed them, made sure to isolate me in every manner. Even after Rio, the one who I was gonna play mixed with was threatened. And I was just thrown out of the team.”

Even though the former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist did not take any names, Gutta has had public feuds with chief national coach P Gopichand, who has refrained from commenting on the topic.

