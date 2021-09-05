‘Just want to live in this moment’: Krishna Nagar after winning Paralympic gold

Indian badminton player Krishna Nagar on Sunday said Sunday’s gold medal at the Paralympics was nothing short of a blessing as he was over the moon for just being able to compete in the Games.

Nagar defeated Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the men’s singles SH6 class final to claim the second gold medal in badminton after Pramod Bhagat. Nagar’s disability classification if for players of short stature.

ANOTHER #GOLD FOR #IND 🤯 Krishna Nagar wins the 2⃣nd #ParaBadminton gold for 🇮🇳, as he wins 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 against #HKG‘s Chu Man Kai in the Men’s Singles SH6 final. 🥇 What an event its been for the nation. 😍#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @Krishnanagar99 pic.twitter.com/qYNmGelP4e — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 5, 2021

“Olympics or Paralympic medal is a huge thing. We committed that we will win 5-6 medals and we have won 4 medals. One or two performances was little up and down but we will improve on that front in upcoming events,” the 22-year-old said. “Competing is a big achievement in Paralympics and we won a medal in the first edition itself. We are blessed, it is a great achievement.”

Talking about the match, Nagar said: “My mindset was that I have to be positive… I didn’t make many errors during the match but in the second game, when there were some negatives, I was under pressure when things got away a bit. “For drift, I lost the second game, I was not able to play to my strength. But in the third game, there were ups and downs but I managed it well in the end.”

Asked about his future plans, Suhas said: “I just want to live this moment and don’t want to think about anything. It is a rare moment to get a Paralympic medal and I truly believe if the universe has given me so much, rest will also be good.”

Krishna had earlier said he wants to bring smiles to his countrymen by winning a medal at Paralympics.

Asked if he wants to dedicate it to the COVID19 warriors, Krishna said: “During COVID, the doctors, volunteers and all others have worked relentlessly for us in the last 2 years, saving us from COVID.

“They have supported us so much in 2020. All over the world, doctors have shown us how to be alert.”