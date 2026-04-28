Josh Hazlewood on RCB’s nine-wicket win over DC: ‘We’ve just picked up from where we left off last year’

When Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) acquired Josh Hazlewood for Rs 12.5 crore at the mega auction in November 2024, they knew they were getting a three-dimensional bowler who could be effective across all phases in an innings.

On Monday, the Australian showed his prowess with the new ball, ripping the heart out of the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) top-order by claiming 4/12 in 3.3 overs and helping RCB bowl DC out for a mere 75 runs.

Hazlewood was supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took 3/5 in three overs, and he admitted to having followed the Indian’s lead after being adjudged the Player of the Match for his spell.