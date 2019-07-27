Yamaguchi relentless, Sindhu helpless

Badminton commentator Gillian Clark invariably finds a moment in a match when she’s moved into uttering: “How on earth did she get herself out of trouble there?” The exclamation on Friday during the PV Sindhu-Akane Yamaguchi Japan Open quarters came at a critical juncture of the Indian’s 21-18, 21-15 loss – her second to the Japanese in as many weeks, after the final at Indonesia.

It was 15-16 in the opening set with Yamaguchi just a snout-tip ahead. Sindhu vs Japanese is generally imprinted in all living memories as her long unblinking rallies with Nozomi Okuhara. At this juncture, Sindhu was reeling from a 25-shot exchange (at that point the longest rally) that felt like 73 against Okuhara. Yamaguchi has gained an extra gear this year, and not only can she go through with the playing-endlessly skin, she can don a blazing suit that doubles the pace of the same long rallies and puts Sindhu under wilting pressure.

This is not Sindhu playing terribly. This is Yamaguchi raising the threshold, with not just the speed, but a definite addition of fierce down-the-line attacks to her armoury. But what got Clark adding several inflections to her “what on earth!” exclamation was Yamaguchi’s defense. She’s Japanese, so what follows is that she’ll be a runner. But the 22-year-old might be the most ferocious of defenders on the circuit currently as she pounces on the shuttle with such contortions of her limbs and breathlessly unbalanced landings, that she soaked in the best of Sindhu’s craftily placed attacks which didn’t lack in sting either.Okuhara has her catapult-like back that helps her to intercept tall shuttles. But Yamaguchi in that 40-shot rally had a good 20 on 20 of outrageous retrievals: overheads, lunges, jabs with outstretched hand across the body, unfailing low pick-ups inches from the ground, backhand high retrieves and finally the acrobatic dives. That she outlasted Sindhu in that rally was the first sign of how the 50-minute match would roughly proceed.

Yamaguchi, relentless. Sindhu, helpless even if not powerless. And carrying on from last week where she denied Sindhu the Indonesia title. The match had started with a 4-4 trade of early points. But Sindhu hustled up 6 points on a trot to lead 9-4 with both her drives and drops lurking at the back, working like a plan against Yamaguchi. Shuttles were fast, but the Japanese was closing in with her almighty wrist-rolling smash down-the-line, played along the tramlines at 12-11.

Two points later, she’d let rip a massive jump smash from midcourt, even as Sindhu figured her only way to stop this wrecking ball was by moving Yamaguchi sideways, playing cross. If the straight smash is a bazooka, the World No. 2 also has a deceptive finger-knife: the net-defense that looks like going cross, but with subtle wrist-work goes straight.

Yamaguchi would finish a 25-shot rally with that same smash, even as she picked every single shuttle dipping low on the forecourt with her dependable lunge. Sindhu had a plan to play cross, but she was perhaps giving Yamaguchi one shot more than she ought to, before going for the cross-kill as she wracked up 4 straight points to take the game 21-18.

Sindhu started Set 2 with errors. After that Yamaguchi trained her sights on Sindhu’s awkward body defense, and like a guided missile that follows the target, let loose two body smashes to go up 8-6. Meanwhile, Sindhu’s backhand defense across the body was tiring as she went into the break trailing 7-11.

Like football’s midfield yawnfests, Sindhu was returning a whole lot of nothing shots prolonging rallies, just the way Yamaguchi likes them. She tried to vary the pace, but was up against an opponent who was only thinking fifth gear all day. Yamaguchi’s final bait to move to 13-17 was catching Sindhu low at her net; four times she bent and scooped it across, but the fifth time she ran out of patience, drawing out a lollypop lift for Yamaguchi to jump and smash away. Two listless returns ended Sindhu’s challenge, as Yamaguchi was on her way to contest a semifinal hoping her or Okuhara can secure the home event.