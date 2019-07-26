PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Badminton Live Score, Japan Open 2019 quarter-finals Live Score Streaming

Japan Open 2019 Quarter Finals Badminton Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Badminton Live Updates: In a repeat of Indonesia Open final, PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi in Japan Open badminton tournament quarterfinals on Friday. The Indian shuttler went down in the Indonesia Open final to the Japanese and is still looking for her first title of the season. Sindhu had to struggle on her way to the quarterfinals with an hour-long battle to get the better of unseeded Japanese Aya Ohori 11-21 21-10 21-13 in the second-round women’s singles match. Her latest result at the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament extended Sindhu’s head-to-head record to 8-0 over Ohori.

Sindhu’s match will be followed by Indian men’s doubles quarterfinals where Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be seen in action. The pair made it to the quarters after emerging victorious in a tough three-game second-round affair in 53 minutes. The Indian pair came from a game down to quell the challenge of China’s Kai Xiang Huang and Cheng Liu 15-21 21-11 21-19 and set up a quarterfinal clash with second-seeded local combination of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.