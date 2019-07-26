PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Badminton Live Score, Japan Open 2019 quarter-finals Live Score Streaming

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Badminton Live Score, Japan Open 2019 quarter-finals Live Score Streaminghttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/japan-open-2019-quarter-finals-live-score-pv-sindhu-vs-akane-yamaguchi-5853080/
Japan Open 2019 Quarter Finals Badminton Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Badminton Live Updates: In a repeat of Indonesia Open final, PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi in Japan Open badminton tournament quarterfinals on Friday. The Indian shuttler went down in the Indonesia Open final to the Japanese and is still looking for her first title of the season. Sindhu had to struggle on her way to the quarterfinals with an hour-long battle to get the better of unseeded Japanese Aya Ohori 11-21 21-10 21-13 in the second-round women’s singles match. Her latest result at the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament extended Sindhu’s head-to-head record to 8-0 over Ohori.
Sindhu’s match will be followed by Indian men’s doubles quarterfinals where Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be seen in action. The pair made it to the quarters after emerging victorious in a tough three-game second-round affair in 53 minutes. The Indian pair came from a game down to quell the challenge of China’s Kai Xiang Huang and Cheng Liu 15-21 21-11 21-19 and set up a quarterfinal clash with second-seeded local combination of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.
Sindhu took it easy in the first game and it worked in Ohori's favour as the Indian committed a lot of unforced errors. An error-prone Sindhu never looked in the contest initially as she kept hitting the net or the shuttle landed outside the court, enabling Ohori to pocket the first game comfortably. In the second game too, Sindhu struggled initially before finding her bearings. Trailing 0-2, the Indian made a great comeback to draw level and then took the lead for the first time in the contest. Once she managed to take a 3-2 lead, there was no looking back for Sindhu as she kept on extending her domination to grab the second game, roaring back into the contest in style.
Sindhu continued in the same vein in the decider and surged ahead 3-1 and then 8-4 before Ohori clinched four straight points to level the scores at 8 apiece. But Sindhu lifted her game and won six consecutive points to take a 14-8 lead.