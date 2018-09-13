Japan Open 2018 Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in action

Japan Open 2018 Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: Third seed PV Sindhu had to work hard to make it to the second round of the Japan Open. The ace Indian shuttler struggled to attain 21-17, 7-21, 21-13 victory over a local unseeded competitor Sayaka Takahashi in the opening round. In Round 2 on Thursday, the 23-year old will play Chinese Fangjie Gao, who defeated J Vaishnavi Reddy 21-10, 21-8 to reach the second round. Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, who both progressed to the second round with relatively easier victories, also will be in action on in Round 2 of the Japan Open. Catch Live score and updates of the second round of Japan Open.
Live Blog
Japan Open 2018 Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had to toil hard even as Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy scored easy victories to progress to the second round of their respective events at the Japan Open, on Tuesday. Third seed Sindhu had to sweat it out for 53 minutes before prevailing 21-17 7-21 21-13 over unseeded local girl Sayaka Takahashi in her women’s singles opening round. Sindhu will next play Chinese Fangjie Gao, who defeated the other Indian in fray Jakka Vaishnavi Reddy 21-10 21-8. Having finished second-best yet again with a historic silver in the Asian Games, Olympic medallist Sindhu would be desperate to break the final jinx here.
Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy lose to China's Jiting He and Qiang Tan in Men's Doubles competition, 21-18, 16-21, 21-12
N Sikki Reddy and Praanv Jerry Chopra lose against Malaysia Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh 21-16, 21-16 in mixed doubles competition.
Here are all the action from Indian contingent at Japan Open on Thursday:
PV Sindhu vs China's Gao FangjieManu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy vs China's He Jiting and Tan QiangPranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy vs Malaysia's Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu YingKidambi Srikanth vs Wong Wing Ki VincentHS Prannoy vs Anthiny Sinisuka Ginting