Who is Badminton World Juniors’ latest medallist Jangsher Singh Khangurra?

Punjab youngster Jangsher Singh Khangurra confirmed a medal for India and himself as he defeated Taiwanese Yuan Syue Jhuang, with a stunning 6-15, 17-15, 15-12 comeback in the quarterfinals of the Badminton World Juniors.

Jhuang was 13-11 and two points away from a win when the Patiala boy from adjacent town Nabha kept his patience and calmly turned the tables on his opponent.

Jangsher, a former U17 national champion and Asian medallist, has a mini-Tanvi Sharma story. Like her, his mother Rashpal played volleyball too, though not professionally. She is a government school teacher just like his father Manpreet Singh. This is the second successive year when a shuttler from Punjab is medalling at the World juniors.