Jagsher Singh Khangurra finishes with bronze at Badminton World Juniors

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The Indian was beaten 6-15, 15-13, 3-15 in 49 minute-semifinal by Indonesian Radithya Bayu Wardhana

Written by: Shivani Naik
6 min readOct 16, 2026 07:46 PM IST
JagsherJagsher with first coach Suresh Kumar at Patiala. (Special arrangement)
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Two Indonesians in the finals of a Badminton World Junior Championships, is ominous, but expected. But Jagsher Singh Khangurra joining top seed coloured Frenchman Mady Sow in the Last 4 pretty much reflects how World badminton is growing in its neo-markets – throbbingly, with aspiration and drawing interesting talent from far corners of India and France. Jagsher played a fighting mid-set, sandwiched by blowouts to finish with a creditable bronze after a 6-15, 15-13, 3-15 loss to Indonesian Radithya Bayu Wardhana.

Behind that lopsided margin, sandwiching a defiant midset was the 15-year-old Jagsher’s struggles from our side of the large Cairo International Stadium in Egypt, as he failed to find the right length for his tosses and lifts to the backline. While it is evident that the Indian from Nabha perimeter of Patiala in Punjab, has some enviable defense and a wicked sense of gorgeous kill shots, he was downed like his senior academy mates, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty by that very Indonesian proactive attack – the inside-out crosscourt deep smash that the red&whites from Taufik to Jojo Christie to Alwi Farhan and Ubaidillah seem to play like second nature. The attack set Jagsher back by a set down, 6-15 very quickly.

Once again from the brink, Jagsher launched a late comeback and used his patient defense and cerebral placements to bounce back from that 6-15 blowout. Uncannily just like his quarterfinals of the Badminton World Championships, he navigated the endgame of the midset superbly.

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The kickstart came from him winning an ever-extendong long rally for 6-5 long after full flourishing of his defensive rigour. He ended that with an acerbic drop shot that would’ve blended into any senior tournament in time travel. Jagsher can play.

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While he worked Wardhana around and played net pops just like Sen, diving too for good measure, his game looked very refined in its simplicity and efficacy. He needs net variations, like coach Sagar Chopda says, but he is icy cool and totally in control at the net and front court. He is defensive, but has a hit that will make do at his level – only if he wasn’t so bashfully reluctant to deploy it much. Still, he pushed a decider, though the effort had consumed him.

The third set was over in a jiffy, though a front court drop for his third and last point gave a glimpse of a very promising player.

The whole Indian squad had been down with fevers, chills and stomach bugs during the team event. The Indonesian had been nervous about the big hall, but adapted far better to the court and hit the groove on shot lengths. In his 15-3 humbling, he looked ready to stake claim to the next from the assembly line of the great Infobesian scouting system.

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Jagsher, put into Bangalores Centre of Excellence by OGQ scouts, however is clearly not in a hurry. He literally has two more years to better his medal colour. And well might.

He has endured far more uncertain days, that did not crush his spirit. His earliest coach Suresh Kumar recalls Jagsher’s father, Manpreet Singh, a Math teacher, driving 35 kms back and forth twice a day to his coaching in Patiala. “They would start at 5 a.m and return to his school. And then back in the evening same thing. It was particularly hard in foggy winters, but he never missed practice,” Suresh recalls.

Suresh saw Jagsher play in a small hall in Nabha, and was impressed by his diligence. “I told his father in a year or two, he will win titles. His father teaches Math, mother Science, and Jagsher is a very obedient trainee. If I told him to do shuttle runs for 20 minutes and forgot about it, he wouldn’t stop till I returned. Very well mannered and hard working and humble,” the coach recalled.

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What always stood out was how Jagsher stayed untrusted and patient. “No hadbadi. (No chaos),” Suresh says describing a player has kept his soft spoken even temperament to play without fuss or flash.

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After Suresh Kumar, he had stints at academies in Bahadurgarh and Mumbai before shifting to Centre of Excellence where he was trained by Sagar Chopda and Munira coach in Bangalore. At Cairo, he was guided by academy coach Thilak.

Chopda, in charge of his coaching program, describes his game as “old-style.”

“He doesn’t hit a lot of smashes. There are instances when we keep watching his matches hoping he will kill the shuttle, but he keeps playing those cross drops on both sides,” the coach says. But fitness is his strength and his good net game is simply down to reaching the meshing and engaging without wiles – which in itself can be boggling at juniors.

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Chopda reminds that Jagsher might play rallies but isn’t to be mistaken for ultra defensive. It’s just that he trusts his placement game and is aware the power is in-progress so he’s comfortable with scattering the shuttle around. In long rallies, his defense does give him the openings to stay in the game. On Friday, Wardhana was moved around in the second and didn’t risk an escalation, in the decider, hitting his way out – to run to the finish. “He will eventually develop a hit,” Chopda promises.

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On his personality, Chopda says, Jagsher hasn’t given coaches a single reason to complain. “He is introverted, but very systematic I’m guessing due to his upbringing. Very organised. That reflects in his training,” he says.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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