It was me who wanted these players to be champions, and the belief that they were mine, was very important: Pullela Gopichand

The latest edition of the Express Adda in Mumbai hosted PV Sindhu, badminton Olympic silver medallist, and Pullela Gopichand, national coach and former All England champion. The event was brought together by Premier Badminton League. In a discussion moderated by The Indian Express Deputy Editor Seema Chishti and Senior Assistant Editor Shivani Naik, the duo spoke about balancing athletes’ expectations, journeys to their respective triumphs, and what goes into the making of a champion.

On not being court-side for Saina or Sindhu at CWG finals

Gopichand: I wasn’t there. The physio, Johnson, and I wanted to check out the athletics track outside during the week but we didn’t get a chance, so we took the opportunity of the finals. When I got back, it was about 17 in the second set. I wanted to be there for the prize ceremony. I was very relaxed. Both the silver and gold were ours. Although it might seem like a big thing from the outside, you’d see it as a Saina vs Sindhu match, for me, it happens all the time. In the sense that it happens at a U-13, U-15 level, so it’s very normal for me. And I’ve seen it over the years. So, it was a normal day for me and I don’t see it as any of those.

On his nerves during the final

On beating Tai Tzu Ying in the pre-quarterfinals of the Rio Olympics

Sindhu: It was a good match but then when we saw the draw, we thought, okay, we will have to face (her) and we just thought we will go step by step at a time. And when I played Tai Tzu Ying, we never thought she is tough. But, yeah, everybody knows Olympics is where everyone will be in the best form and then I went into the match thinking that I’ll give my 100%. Then I proved myself and won so it was a good moment. Of course, it was a tough draw, and from the first there were good matches starting from the league. Overall it was a good journey I would say.

On losing five finals

Gopichand: I think, to be honest, we haven’t reached a stage where we can say ‘it’s just a silver.’ I wish we had, but we haven’t. It means a lot for us. I think it’s not ‘just a silver.’

On Sindhu’s approach to finals

Sindhu: People keep asking me that when I come to finals and I’m not able to break through is there anything going through my mind, or, when I come to finals, do I feel any pressure. It’s nothing like that. You know sometimes it’s just to do with the strokes. Maybe I need to do a lot more and maybe it’s just that strategy-wise something went wrong. But then that’s all happening. Otherwise, everything’s fine and good we do go into the finals thinking that we want to win that, we want to get the gold. And it’s not just that I go to the finals and lose every time. Also, I’m happy that I won a silver. Now I’ve played five finals, I went in every time with a new thought, rather than thinking that ‘oh I lost the last finals and I need to win this time.’ Whenever I go to the finals, I go with the thinking that I have to give my best and play my game

On Gopichand’s All England journey

Gopichand: The All England was a big thing unlike today, with the Olympics and the World Championships coming in. But for us, thanks to Prakash (Padukone) sir who won it in 1980, it was right up there and Prakash sir was like god. When we went for All England, Indians would play the shortest matches and no one reached the pre-quarters. On the first day in 1993, we were staying at the main hotel which cost around 35 pounds. To save money, we moved from there and found a BnB for around 15 pounds, which was about three bus stops away and we were very happy that we were saving that money. Dipankar Bhattacharjee and I were there. Next day, I beat Alan Budikusuma, who was Olympic Champion and World No.2. It was the last match of the day. My match eventually started at 10:45-11o’clock and when we finished it was about 12:15-12:30. Then we came back to the main hotel because that is where the transport went till. From there, we went walking to the place because at night after 12, there are no buses. I had bought one sweater from Paharganj, Delhi, before going. But our legs were freezing and the doorman was drunk and had slept. And we got into the room at 2 am after the match. We didn’t have any food, it messed up the next day but I still managed to win another round.

After that I got cramps so heavy that I broke my quadriceps muscle, which eventually stopped my career. That injury of ’93 had turned my patella to the side and I had to get a knee surgery a year later. Simple, mature things, like had we thought not to save the 10 pounds would have probably made us win the All England or at least reach the semi-finals. But we never thought of it as it was not possible to dream. Even before the All England I won, we were in Kengeri, and were coming in an auto to the old airport in Bangalore. Midway, they said our visas were not done and we went back. And on the next day, we went from Bangalore to Bombay to Delhi to Bandar Abbas to Frankfurt and then to Birmingham. We reached at 6 o’clock on Tuesday evening for a Wednesday morning match. I didn’t even see the draw because I was so tired. We didn’t have it on phone or Internet so I read it in the newspaper. To compare it to now is unfair but it was fun and we just managed.

On gaining confidence as a coach

Gopichand: When I started coaching, Kashyap (Parupalli) was the oldest at 16 and Sindhu was the youngest at 9 and in between there was Saina, Guru, Sai, Sikki and Sumeeth. Luckily in that group, the belief of Saina was fantastic. If you go back, whether it’s Nandu Natekar or Dinesh Khanna or Prakash sir, any of these top names, all of them had played men’s badminton at some level. But we tend to say women are not strong enough. Saina was there and in initial years I’d tell her, ‘tum jeet jaoge, koi Chinese player hai’ for we never had the luxury of information. She would say, ‘bhaiya maine maar diya’. So that was the kind of belief she had and if things had gone a little well for us, we’d probably have won the medal in 2008 itself in Beijing because she was leading at 11-3 and suddenly the Olympics became a big thing in our minds and we lost.

On becoming the highest earning Indian sportswoman

PV Sindhu: It feels really good, and definitely as Gopi sir said, Saina had been doing really well and she has set it up. I was really young and playing my junior tournaments and I was seeing Saina play at the Olympics. And at that point of time, there were a lot of Chinese players and I always used to think that even I want to see myself there on the top. I want to play at the Olympics too. Definitely, I never thought I’d get a silver but we always had a belief in ourselves. Women are doing really well in every sport. After Saina, it’s me, and in a couple of years we will see a lot more for that’s the belief and the motivation that we’ve got from Gopi sir. About being on top in earnings, I feel very happy about it but it’s my parents who look into it and deal with it. I am only into playing badminton and am earning a lot of money now.

On PBL leading to international friendships

PV Sindhu: It comes with Premier Badminton League (PBL), where we were in the same team for two years and Chris and Gabby Adcock were with Chennai Smashers. So, we built a friendship there that even in the later tournaments, we normally meet and talk for like 15-20 minutes after practise sessions. But more than that, off court, we are very good friends and in fact, whenever they come to India, I invite them to my house and then we spend some time together. They like Indian food — butter chicken and naan. I treat them to Indian sweets which they really like. Not just them, even the Chinese and Carolina Marin (from Spain) are my friends.

On PBL bringing in a change in lifestyle for players…

Gopichand: I think it was in 2011, ten days before the auction was happening. And this was something actually happening at the BAI office. And none of us could believe this was happening. And there was Punniah Chowdary sitting there asking what is happening and what is this league? For us, till then something like this was never thought of. So, I was sitting with him and I told him in Telugu, ‘Sir, just leave it. A lot of these kids who are playing badminton and lot of them coming in bikes and two wheelers, thanks to PBL tomorrow they’ll come in cars. And a lot of them, be it Sindhu, Saina, Kashyap or Srikanth, all of them have bought apartments. They were all going booking two room apartment and thanks to PBL they’ll book a three-bedroom apartment.’

I actually said these words to him and I convinced him that we should support this league. We will not know what will happen but we should do this and he said “okay, since you are saying this, I’ll do it.”

So the number back then was like 10 lakhs. And nobody back then thought this was successful because badminton back then was hardly anything in numbers.

So, I think it’s very true that the change is needed because although it’s great that we have some of the players in the top earning a lot from the sport, the reality is that the depth in which the earnings are is not enough for the sport. So, for many of them PBL is a big league and they earn more from it than they would earn from an entire year or sometimes their entire career. If you win a tournament at the domestic level, if you’re a singles player you earn Rs 50,000, even till date. And that is for a week of playing a draw of sixty-four and you have to win ten times in domestic events to actually get five lakhs which at the PBL is a base price and a minimum price for the players. So, I think it’s very important that we have more teams and a greater number of players benefiting from it. Even for the top players apart from five-six of them what they earn in the PBL is more than what they would earn in the entire year playing thirty tournaments.

On Hyderabad emerging as a badminton powerhouse

Gopichand: While growing up, we didn’t have a national champion from Hyderabad. And the joke in the Indian team and the AP team was, ‘Is it first-day, first-show or next day morning show?’ We used to carry one pair of playing clothes and three pairs of casual clothes. That was because there was just one match we were going to play. To change that to a state that we see today is phenomenal. And the reality is that talent is available across the country and it is the system which we need to provide. If we can, every place can produce badminton champions.

I was very lucky to start off as an All England champion, on a platform where these kids believed in what I said and that was an advantage. The second is, somehow I was given the opportunity to work under the radar. Badminton was not a big sport, nobody bothered about it for many years. And thirdly, it was in my mind that it was me who wanted them to be champions more than anybody else. And somewhere the belief that these players were mine, was very important. So today what you see is the result of the effort from 2003 onwards.

On Virat Kohli saying Indians should support only Indian sportspersons

Gopichand: It’s a larger issue. Sports has been taken out of context in a lot ways, and in a way it makes me confused when I say it, because for me all my life I have looked at excellence as a single-point agenda and winning is very important. There is certain merit in a competition but truly, excellence is what you should really be after. We can play a bad game and we can still win because the opponent has played worse than you, so does it really mean everything for us at that point? When your opponent is really pushing you and both of you produce the best performance, you are a treat for people to watch, for the glory of the sport and the glory of the nation. I think that is what is important. Somewhere in between lies the truth.

But that medal that day was important because so many Indians felt good because of that medal. It so often happens that the nation’s spirit and pride can change because of a sport. But each one should be the best of what he can be and the loser shouldn’t be of any less respect than the winner. Somewhere the flag is important from the pride point of view. We brought it here. Olympics was about amateurs playing sports and exhibiting their skills. Somewhere in the ’80s, the Cold War scenario brought US vs USSR and the East Bloc-West Bloc. And then they made it into, if you win, you become a better human being or a better country, and if you don’t win, then you become a lesser nation, which is not the case.

On the pressure of playing for the flag

PV Sindhu: After Olympics, the responsibilities are more now. Everybody expects a medal everytime. It’s not that we will win all the time. Sometimes it’s just not our day, sometimes we will play brilliantly and win the tournament, or sometimes you make a few mistakes and end up losing. But it’s not that you didn’t do justice to your country. You just go out there and play your best without any pressure. If you think that they are expecting a lot from you and you go with that pressure, you might end up losing or you might have extra pressure. Rather, just go into a match focussed and give your 100 per cent, then you will definitely win and make your country proud.

Gopichand: At a tournament, it is very important to keep it much more simple. Especially as an athlete, you cannot have country pressures, and prize money pressures. You have to play sports as just sports and only then you’ll take the risks which are needed to actually win. If you’re too stiff, which normally happens when you are given too much pressure, you are bound to crack.

On what constitutes killer instinct

PV Sindhu: Belief in yourself is very important. We always have that hunger that when we go on the court we want to win that match or we want to win that tournament. It’s just that we need to be patient, we need to change according to the time, and we should know what to do at a certain point. Gopi sir is always sitting behind us, giving us tips, but it’s very important to believe in him and change accordingly.

On starting out early

PV Sindhu: Age 6 is fine. It’s just that they need to enjoy badminton first and I would not say that from the day kids start, they have to get up at 4 am and go for practise. But the most important thing is that you need to say that, “Just go, have fun”. They need to have that interest from within. It’s not that you just push them and say, “You have to play”. They are the ones who should be interested in it.

On staying self-driven

Gopichand: Not saying for the sake of saying, but what hardwork are you talking about? I’ve really enjoyed my life, and I was just asked, “When was the last time you partied?” I said, “What’s your meaning of a party?” Because I’ve had a great party all my life. Sports has been phenomenal for me. I love the discipline which sports gives. I love the fact that I can still go on the court today and play. When I was 18, I had a knee ligament tear. I had three surgeries back-to-back when I was 20, 22, and 24. If there’s any patch that’s been bad, it’s the days when I didn’t play sport. I was coming back from the Asian Games in 2010 and Sindhu had barely managed to win the sub-junior national. I’d expected her to win comfortably, so I called her from the airport saying, “Tomorrow morning 4:15,” and she was staying about 30 km away and she said, “Okay anna” and that’s all. From that day till January 2017, we continued training at 4:15 in the morning. You can call it hardwork but I think what Sindhu has got is phenomenal. We’re blessed to be here.

On her parents

Advertising

PV Sindhu: Both my parents were volleyball players, but we don’t actually discuss a lot about volleyball. People tell me, “Your dad used to play really well.” But my dad always says, that I got Arjuna (award) after a long time but my daughter got it at a very young age. That makes me very happy. After I won silver at the Asian Games, he was very happy because he was a bronze medallist, that was an upgrade. They have sacrificed a lot, taking VRS to travel with me, and shifted houses for my practise sessions. My mom would tell me after I lost, “It’s okay, it just happened. Sometimes you may not play well and next time you can improve and do much better” After my injury in 2015, my parents and Gopi sir believed in me. I had a very big brace and I’d still go in the morning for the 4:15 session.