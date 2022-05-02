IOC approves BWF’s qualification criteria for Paris Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday has approved Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) qualification regulations for Paris 2024. The Race to Paris Olympic qualification period begins from May 1, 2023.

The qualification will run until April 28, 2024, with the Race to Paris ranking lists as of April 30, 2024, used to determine the initial list of qualifiers.

The total quota for badminton remains 172 places (86 men and 86 women), which includes two host country places and four universality places in addition to the regular quota places of 166.

Each National Olympic Committee (NOC) has a maximum quota of eight places each for men and women.

Singles

In each singles discipline, an NOC has a maximum of two quota places if the players are ranked within the top 16 of the Race to Paris rankings on the qualification date. There is a total of 35 quota places, one host country place, and two universality places.

The universality places will be confirmed by the Tripartite Commission after the end of the qualification period. Each singles discipline must also have at least two athletes from each of the five Continental Confederations, provided the player is ranked within the top 250.

Doubles

In each doubles discipline, an NOC has a maximum of two quota places if both pairs are ranked within the top eight on the qualification date. There should be at least one pair from each of the five Continental Confederations, provided they are ranked within the top 50 on the qualification date.

Considering qualification in all events, no NOC can qualify athletes/pairs in more than two disciplines through the Continental Representation Place system.