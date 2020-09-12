scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 11, 2020
Top news

After South Korea, Indonesia withdraw from Thomas and Uber Cup

Indonesia, who have won the Thomas Cup 13 times and Uber Cup three times, became the fifth team to to pull out from the Finals in Aarhus, Denmark, scheduled from October 3-11.

Written by Shivani Naik | September 12, 2020 12:03:19 am
South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia have pulled out from Thomas and Uber Cup already. (Source: File)

CNN Indonesia reported on Saturday that Indonesia has decided to withdraw from the 2020 Thomas and Uber Cup. On Friday, South Korea had also withdrawn from the Finals. Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia had pulled out earlier.

Captain of Thomas Cup team and doubles legend Hendra Setiawan said that many players voiced their anxiety about growing cases of corona around the world and met top federation officials Susy Susanti and Achmad Budiharto, requesting them to reconsider. A fresh spurt of cases will see Jakarta heading into another strong lockdown on September 15 and Hendra told CNNIndonesia.com that the players’ hesitation was a strong signal that Indonesia should not go.

“In a tournament like the Thomas Cup, players need to be really focused. Before playing we have to think about health protocols plus think about strategies against opponents. It can break concentration. If it’s half-hearted, it will be difficult,” Hendra told CNNIndonesia.

He is reported to have told Deputy Chairman Alex Tirta that he too was wary of traveling. “To be honest, I am also afraid if there is anything there. Maybe the athlete is strong but I don’t know what might happen,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

East Bengal take one step closer to ISL after overcoming investor hurdle
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 11: Latest News