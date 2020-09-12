After South Korea, Indonesia withdraw from Thomas and Uber Cup

South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia have pulled out from Thomas and Uber Cup already. (Source: File)

CNN Indonesia reported on Saturday that Indonesia has decided to withdraw from the 2020 Thomas and Uber Cup. On Friday, South Korea had also withdrawn from the Finals. Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia had pulled out earlier.

Captain of Thomas Cup team and doubles legend Hendra Setiawan said that many players voiced their anxiety about growing cases of corona around the world and met top federation officials Susy Susanti and Achmad Budiharto, requesting them to reconsider. A fresh spurt of cases will see Jakarta heading into another strong lockdown on September 15 and Hendra told CNNIndonesia.com that the players’ hesitation was a strong signal that Indonesia should not go.

“In a tournament like the Thomas Cup, players need to be really focused. Before playing we have to think about health protocols plus think about strategies against opponents. It can break concentration. If it’s half-hearted, it will be difficult,” Hendra told CNNIndonesia.

He is reported to have told Deputy Chairman Alex Tirta that he too was wary of traveling. “To be honest, I am also afraid if there is anything there. Maybe the athlete is strong but I don’t know what might happen,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd