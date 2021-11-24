Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu advances to second round with hard-fought win

India's two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu will be contesting the BWF Athletes' Commission election. (File)

India’s double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu showed great determination to outwit a tenacious Aya Ohori in the opening round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event in Bali on Wednesday.

After a slow start, Sindhu, the reigning world champion, engineered a turnaround to register a hard-fought 17-21 21-17 21-17 win over Japan’s Ohori in one hour 10 minutes to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

A dominant opening-game performance from Aya Ohori 🇯🇵 against the current world champion 🏸. Follow the action on: https://t.co/TjoFnU4PnB#BWFWorldTour #IndonesiaOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/Ge2WEM6iEs — BWF (@bwfmedia) November 24, 2021

Aya Ohori 🇯🇵 takes on Pursala V. Sindhu 🇮🇳 in an intense match in Bali.#BWFWorldTour #IndonesiaOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/ugrDRDyvzA — BWF (@bwfmedia) November 24, 2021

With the win, Sindhu improved her impressive record against the Japanese shuttler to 11-0.

World number seven Sindhu, who made a semifinal exit after suffering a straight game defeat to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi here last week, will meet 23-year-old German shuttler Yvonne Li in the second round.

It will be the first meeting between the third seed Indian and world number 26 Li.

READ | Lakshya Sen, Parupalli Kashyap lose in Indonesia Open opener

The mixed doubles pairing of N Sikki Redd and Dhruv Kapila maded a first round exit, falling to the Japanese duo of Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya, 7-21 12-21.