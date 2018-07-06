Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score: PV Sidhu, HS Prannoy in action in quarterfinals

Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: PV Sindhu to face He Bingjiao. (Source: File) Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: PV Sindhu to face He Bingjiao. (Source: File)

Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: PV Sindhu celebrated her 23rd birthday on Thursday with a straight-game victory over Japan’s Aya Ohori. The Rio Olympic silver medallist defeated Ohori 21-17, 21-14 to set up a quarterfinal clash against China’s He Bingjiao. The two shuttlers have met each other 10 times before, and both of them have picked up 5 wins each. On the men’s side of things, HS Prannoy, who defeated Lin Dan in the first round, defeated Tzu Wei Wang 21-23, 21-15, 21-13, to enter the quarterfinals. He will face another tough competition against China’s Shi Yuqi, in a bid to enter the semifinals. Catch Live score and updates as PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy play in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open.