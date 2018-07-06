Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score: PV Sidhu, HS Prannoy in action in quarterfinals

Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: PV Sindhu celebrated her 23rd birthday on Thursday with a straight-game victory over Japan’s Aya Ohori. The Rio Olympic silver medallist defeated Ohori 21-17, 21-14 to set up a quarterfinal clash against China’s He Bingjiao. The two shuttlers have met each other 10 times before, and both of them have picked up 5 wins each. On the men’s side of things, HS Prannoy, who defeated Lin Dan in the first round, defeated Tzu Wei Wang 21-23, 21-15, 21-13, to enter the quarterfinals. He will face another tough competition against China’s Shi Yuqi, in a bid to enter the semifinals. Catch Live score and updates as PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy play in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open.
Live Blog
Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score and Updates:
Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu celebrated her 23rd birthday with a straight-game win over Japan’s Aya Ohori to enter the quarterfinals on Thursday. World No 3 Sindhu, who had reached the semifinals at Malaysia Open last week, didn’t break much sweat as she defeated Ohori, ranked 17th, 21-17 21-14 in a 36-minute women’s singles match. It was Sindhu’s fifth win over the Japanese in as many meetings.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
In the two key results thus far, Kento Momota edged Tommy Sugiarto 21-11, 21-15 and on the other court, Chen Yufei beat second seed Akane Yamaguchi. Worth reminding that Prannoy's match won't be televised while Sindhu's will be on TV.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of the Indonesia Open Badminton with PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy in action today. On Thursday, Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma bowed out of contention. Nehwal lost to Chen Yufei and Sameer lost to the top seed Viktor Axelsen.