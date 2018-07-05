Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in action

Indonesia Open Live Score Live Streaming: PV Sindhu will be in action in Indonesia Open. (Source: File)

Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: Sindhu brought some smiles back in the Indian camp after seeing off Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-15 19-21 21-13, setting up a clash with Japan’s Aya Ohori on the eve of her 23rd birthday on Thursday. In the women’s singles match, Sindhu was asked some serious questions by the 20-year-old Pornpawee, as she grabbed a slender 11-10 lead at the first interval. The Indian seemed to struggle with her timing initially but two cross court smash and a misjudgement at backline by her opponent helped Sindhu to lead 14-13. Sindhu showed great defence and seemed to have stepped up her pace as she soon moved to 19-14 and brought up five game point chances after attacking her opponent’s back hand. A disguised shot ended the opening game in Sindhu’s favour.