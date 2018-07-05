Follow Us:
Thursday, July 05, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in action
Live now

Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in action

Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: Catch Live score and updates as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal play in Indonesia Open.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 5, 2018 10:12:06 am
PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu India, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Kidambi Srikanth, Malaysia Open, sports news, badminton, Indian Express Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: PV Sindhu will face Aya Ohori. (Source: File Photo)

Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: Indonesia Open 2018 saw the defending champion Kidambi Srikanth losing to Japan’s Kento Momota 21-12 14-21 15-21 in the opening match. But PV Sindhu brought smiles back to the Indian camp after she defeated Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-15 19-21 21-13. On Thursday, Sindhu will return to face Japan’s Aya Ohori. The two shuttlers have faced four times before, all of which was won by the Indian. Saina Nehwal will also take the court as she faces China’s Chen Yufei. Catch Live score and updates as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal play in Indonesia Open.

Live Blog

Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming:

10:12 (IST) 05 Jul 2018
Indonesia Open Badminton Live

PV Sindhu had a nervy start in the Indonesia Open. It took her three games to get past Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-15 19-21 21-13. In her next match, Sindhu will face Japan's Aya Ohori. It is Ohori's 23rd birthday today and she would be eager to get past her with a win. Saina Nehwal will also be in action and will face China's Chen Yufei.

Indonesia Open Live Score Live Streaming Indonesia Open Live Score Live Streaming: PV Sindhu will be in action in Indonesia Open. (Source: File)

Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: Sindhu brought some smiles back in the Indian camp after seeing off Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-15 19-21 21-13, setting up a clash with Japan’s Aya Ohori on the eve of her 23rd birthday on Thursday. In the women’s singles match, Sindhu was asked some serious questions by the 20-year-old Pornpawee, as she grabbed a slender 11-10 lead at the first interval. The Indian seemed to struggle with her timing initially but two cross court smash and a misjudgement at backline by her opponent helped Sindhu to lead 14-13. Sindhu showed great defence and seemed to have stepped up her pace as she soon moved to 19-14 and brought up five game point chances after attacking her opponent’s back hand. A disguised shot ended the opening game in Sindhu’s favour.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd