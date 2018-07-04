Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu in action

Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: Kidambi Srikanth to face Kento Momota. (Source: File Photo)

Indonesia Open Badminton Live Score Live Streaming: Defending champion Kidambi Srikanth will look to find a chink in Kento Momota’s armour when he locks horns with the in-form Japanese in the opening match of the USD 1,250,000 Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament starting in Jakarta on Wednesday. On Saturday, Srikanth was outwitted by the 22-year-old Momota en route to his final appearance at the Malaysian Open and the Indian will have to produce his top game to trouble the former world number 2 rival, who has been in sensational form since making a comeback after serving a one-year ban on charges of illegal gambling.

(PTI)