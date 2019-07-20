Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Semi-Finals Live Streaming, PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei: When and where to watch Sindhu in semifinal action

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Indonesia Open 2019 Semi-Finals Badminton Live Streaming: PV Sindhu stormed into the semifinals of the Indonesia Open after beating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight games in the women’s singles event in Jakarta on Friday. Sindhu, seeded fifth, hardly had to break a sweat as she posted a comfortable 21-14 21-7 win over the third seeded Japanese shuttler in just 44 minutes. Sindhu dominated the proceedings from the start to finish. She took little time to get into the groove and once she broke away from tied 6-6, there was no looking back for the shuttler from Hyderabad. She now faces second seeded Chen Yu Fei of China in the last-four clash of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament in hope of booking a final spot and ending her title drought this year.

Advertising

When is PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 semi-finals?

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 semi-finals takes place on July 20, 2019.

Where will PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 semi-finals take place?

Advertising

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 semi-finals will be played in Jakarta.

What time is PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 semi-finals?

PV Sindhu’s match against Chen Yufei in the semifinals will take place around 2.30pm. It is the sixth match of the day and the start time depends on the time taken by previous matches.

Which TV channels will broadcast PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 semi-finals?

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 semi-finals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 semi-finals?

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 semi-finals live streaming will be available on Hotstar as well as youtube. You can also catch the live updates here at indianexpress.com.