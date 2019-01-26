Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal beats He Bingjiao to enter final

Toggle Menu
The 28-year-old from Hyderabad, who had reached the finals at the last edition, notched up a come-from-behind 18-21 21-12 21-18 triumph over sixth seed Bingjiao.

Saina Nehwal enters final of Indonesia Masters. (Source: Reuters)

Saina Nehwal gave India a beautiful gift on the country’s 70th Republic Day as she defeated China’s He Bingjiao to enter the finals of the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Saturday. The former world number one made a wonderful comeback after going down in the first game, winning the match 18-21, 21-12, 21-18.

After taking a four-point lead in the first game, Saina crumbled and went down 21-18. However, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist soon got her rhythm back as she won the second game 21-12, forcing a decider in the match.

In the final game, it was neck-and-neck fight before Saina prevailed 21-18 over the sixth seed to win the match.

Saina, who had reached the semifinal last week at Malaysia Masters, had beaten Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-7 21-18 on Friday to make it to the last four of women’s singles.

Saina won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games, besides reaching finals at the Denmark, Indonesia Masters and Syed Modi International last year.

