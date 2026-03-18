Thomas and Uber Cup 2026: Indian men and women clubbed with defending champions China

India’s men’s and women’s teams have been handed a decent draw in the group stages of next month’s 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup championships. The prestigious team event will be held in Horsens, Denmark from April 24th to May 3.

While the Indian men created history by winning the 2022 edition of the Thomas Cup, the women’s team has won the bronze medal in the 2014 and 2016 editions. The team of 2022 — comprising players like Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty — had defeated 14-time Thomas Cup champions Indonesia to claim their title.

Both the Indian teams are seeded eighth in the tournament based on their individual players’ world rankings. Giving India company in Group A will be defending champions and top seeds, China.