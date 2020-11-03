Indian shuttlers return from Germany after Lakshya Sen’s father-cum-coach tests positive

India badminton player Lakshya Sen (File Photo)

Indian shuttlers, who were in Germany to participate in the SaarLorLux Open 2020 but were later withdrawn from the tournament as a precautionary measure, returned back to the country early on Tuesday.

Lakshya Sen, Shubhankar Dey, Ajay Jayaram were withdrawn from SaarLorLux Open after defending champion Lakshya’s father-cum-coach DK Sen tested positive for Covid-19. Sen tested positive at a mandatory pre-tournament screening for Covid-19 at Frankfurt after arriving from Copenhagen. He is asymptomatic and in isolation.

After coach Sen was tested positive, the rest of the contingent, who were tested negative, were withdrawn from the tournament as precautionary measure. The Indian contingent was on quarantine for five days and after the second test results were found to be negative, the team was allowed to travel back to India.

The Indian shuttlers and support staff will be on a seven days home quarantine now.

While badminton took its time to restart, the Denmark Open had gone without a glitch, but the German event with five other Indian shuttlers in the draw saw its biggest withdrawal in form of the defending champion on the opening day. Danish finalist Rasmus Gemke is also playing in Saarbrucken, as the tournament goes ahead on schedule.

