Indian damru vs Taiwan horn speakers: Thomas Cup uses noise to drum up support

Chou Tien Chen always has a one-person cheerleader in his coach’s corner chair. But Chinese Taipei are also travelling with their most labour-day of electronics- horn speakers used in factories or mines to signal shut ends.

Except, this has a pre-recorded chant that keeps going between points, to keep the cheering levels high. Thomas Cup quarterfinals are not the best time for team members especially scheduled to play, to waste energy screaming.

The arena has modest partisan support for either Taiwan or India and many empty chairs with sparse flag waving crowds. But the noise has been drummer up using an assortment of noise producing objects. There’s the pre-taped horns that are held aloft and keep going. Then there’s hand fan rattles and cones that are struck against each other to create a din.