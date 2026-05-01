Indian damru vs Taiwan horn speakers: Thomas Cup uses noise to drum up support

Ruckus making rattlers ring through Forum Horsens in quarterfinals, as Chou Tien Chen leads 21-18, 10-5 in first singles

Written by: Shivani Naik
2 min readMay 1, 2026 02:47 PM IST
India's Lakshya Sen in action at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament. (Badminton Photo)Lakshya Sen in action at the Thomas Cup badminton tournament. (Badminton Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Chou Tien Chen always has a one-person cheerleader in his coach’s corner chair. But Chinese Taipei are also travelling with their most labour-day of electronics- horn speakers used in factories or mines to signal shut ends.

Except, this has a pre-recorded chant that keeps going between points, to keep the cheering levels high. Thomas Cup quarterfinals are not the best time for team members especially scheduled to play, to waste energy screaming.

The arena has modest partisan support for either Taiwan or India and many empty chairs with sparse flag waving crowds. But the noise has been drummer up using an assortment of noise producing objects. There’s the pre-taped horns that are held aloft and keep going. Then there’s hand fan rattles and cones that are struck against each other to create a din.

Lakshya Sen was 18-16 up in first singles, before Chou Tien Chen rode the frenzy with accurate point construction, using drops to take the first step.

For India, the team has carried hand held drums and jingling damrus, which will pick in decibel once Sen gets going. Tien Chen though was working the shuttle incredibly with shuttle control and drop placements.

Horsens is an Aural city, known for the biggest acts like Metallica and Madonna performing in the coastal city repeatedly. The tournament itself hasn’t seen packed stands. But Taiwan brought their slightly nasal PSA horn and has been blaring cheer messages through the week, though never during points.

Vuvuzela like horns are also ringing for the other quarterfinal underway – with noisier support for China. Unlike tennis, badminton doesn’t bar noise but while Korean origin inflate clippers have gone out of vogue newer noise making gadgets have emerged.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments