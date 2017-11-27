Follow Us:
Sunday, July 01, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
FIFA World Cup 2018

India win ten medals in Para-Badminton World Championships

India clinched 10 medals, including two golds, at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Ulsan on Sunday.

By: PTI | Published: November 27, 2017 12:27:43 am
Top News

India clinched 10 medals, including two golds, at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Ulsan on Sunday.

India’s Parul Parmar defeated Thailand’s Wannaphatdee Kamtam 21-8 21-17 in the finals of the women’s singles Standing Lower (SL3) to clinch the gold medal.

Parmar also combined with Japan’s Akiko Sugino to win the gold in the women’s doubles (SL 3-4) after beating Chinese pair of Cheng Hefang and MA Huihui 21-16 21-19 in the summit clash.

Tarun Dhillon and Manoj Sarkar won the silver in the men’s singles (SL 4) and (SL 3) respectively.

Results:
Terminology – SL (Standing Lower); SU (Standing Upper); SS (Short Stature)
Gold: Parul Parmar (WS SL 3)
Gold: Parul Parmar with Japan’s Akiko Sugino (WD SL 3-4)
Silver: Tarun Dhillon (MS SL 4)
Silver: Manoj Sarkar (MS SL 3)
Bronze: Raj Kumar/Rakesh Pandey (MD SU 5)
Bronze: Raja Magotra/Ruhi Satish Shingade (XD SS 6)
Bronze: Umesh Vikram Kumar with Thailand’s Chawarat K (MD

SL 3-4)
Bronze: Raja Magotra/ Mark Joseph Dharmai (MD SS 6)
Bronze: Manasi Joshi (WS SL 3)
Bronze: Pramod Bhagat (MS SL 3).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 