India win ten medals in Para-Badminton World Championships

India clinched 10 medals, including two golds, at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Ulsan on Sunday.

India’s Parul Parmar defeated Thailand’s Wannaphatdee Kamtam 21-8 21-17 in the finals of the women’s singles Standing Lower (SL3) to clinch the gold medal.

Parmar also combined with Japan’s Akiko Sugino to win the gold in the women’s doubles (SL 3-4) after beating Chinese pair of Cheng Hefang and MA Huihui 21-16 21-19 in the summit clash.

Tarun Dhillon and Manoj Sarkar won the silver in the men’s singles (SL 4) and (SL 3) respectively.

Results:

Terminology – SL (Standing Lower); SU (Standing Upper); SS (Short Stature)

Gold: Parul Parmar (WS SL 3)

Gold: Parul Parmar with Japan’s Akiko Sugino (WD SL 3-4)

Silver: Tarun Dhillon (MS SL 4)

Silver: Manoj Sarkar (MS SL 3)

Bronze: Raj Kumar/Rakesh Pandey (MD SU 5)

Bronze: Raja Magotra/Ruhi Satish Shingade (XD SS 6)

Bronze: Umesh Vikram Kumar with Thailand’s Chawarat K (MD

SL 3-4)

Bronze: Raja Magotra/ Mark Joseph Dharmai (MD SS 6)

Bronze: Manasi Joshi (WS SL 3)

Bronze: Pramod Bhagat (MS SL 3).

