India vs France in Thomas Cup semis on Saturday night

France defeated Japan 3-0 to make a historic march into the semifinals of the Thomas Cup where they will play India on Saturday night 9.30 pm IST.

After India blanked Chinese Taipei 3-0, France proceeded to similarly drub Japan 3-0, on the back of three straight singles wins.

Last year’s World Tour Finals champion and World No 4 Christo Popov defeated No 9 Kodai Naraoka, 21-17, 21-17. While Alex Lanier breezes past Yushi Tanaka, 21-15, 21-17.

In the third singles, Toma Jr Popov, older brother of Christo, won the battle of Top 20s, with Toma at No 17 and Koki Watanabe at No 20. Watanabe offered some resistance before losing 21-19, 23-21.

The French are on a high and had threatened to make it 2/4 European teams in Thomas Cup, alongside Denmark who led Thailand 2-0.