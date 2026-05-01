Chi Yu Jen vs Kidambi Srikanth in key third singles; Ayush Shetty vs Lin Chun-Yi crucial in Thomas Cup quarters

India have rotated their third singles players through this Thomas Cup, and it falls on Kidambi Srikanth to fend off Chi Yu-Jen in the decisive fifth rubber, unless the quarterfinals tie against Chinese Taipei is sealed before that. The duo have never met in the past on the Tour, but Srikanth’s rested fitness and recent solidity might have played a part in him preferred over HS Prannoy.

As such, it will be up to India’s first singles Lakshya Sen to set the tone against a familiar opponent in Taiwan’s talismanic shuttler, 36 year old, World No 6, Chou Tien Chen. Sen has beaten him at big occasions, but a Thomas Cup could be a different set of pressures owing to pride, for both players.