India vs China at Thomas Cup: Can Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag finally end the jinx?

Will Shi, won’t Shi? Shi Yuqi, the world No 1 by a distance, reportedly suffered acute gastroenteritis on Sunday night and withdrew from China’s tie against Canada. Whether he shows up to face India at Horsens, Denmark on Wednesday is the first question hanging over this group tie. If he doesn’t, Li Shifeng, Weng Hong Yang and Lu Guangzu could line up. If he does — well, that is a different problem entirely.
But here is the larger truth, the one that has sat over Indian badminton for two decades: India have never beaten China at a Thomas Cup. Not once.
“While India is getting closer to beating them, on paper, the Chinese are always ranked way higher. So beating them would be incredible, but it’s not a given by rankings,” says Parupalli Kashyap, a former Thomas Cupper and now a coach. “Having said that, maybe some of our players will say, ‘It’s high time we beat China’ and will be charged up. But whether it’ll happen tomorrow, I can’t say.”
The record is stark. India lost 0-5 in 2006, 0-5 in 2018, 1-4 in 2020 and 1-3 in the quarterfinals in 2024. At the 2024 Asian Team Championship, India lost 2-3 to China — the same margin as the Asian Games gold medal match in 2023. Each time, Chinese depth across three singles and both doubles drowned them. But within those defeats, the margins have been telling.
In 2006, Chetan Anand took a set off Lin Dan — 8-21, 23-21, 11-21. In 2018, Sai Praneeth and a young Lakshya Sen, playing third singles, stretched Shi Yuqi and Lin Dan respectively to three sets before going down. Both would win World Championship bronzes in subsequent seasons. In 2020, Satwik-Chirag pulled one back with a 21-14, 21-14 win — a rare Thomas Cup point against China — but Kiran George, Dhruv-Arjun, Srikanth and Sameer Verma all fell. At the last edition, Lakshya Sen beat Li Shifeng in the quarterfinals in three sets. He had also beaten Shi Yuqi at the Asian Games teams event playing first singles. The net score remains 0-4 in ties. But something is shifting.
The core that narrowly lost 2-3 to China in the 2023 Asian Games gold medal match lines up again on Wednesday — bolstered now by Ayush Shetty, a formidable addition in form. Beyond the tie itself, India could do with topping the group and securing a relatively easier opponent in the quarterfinals.
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For India to win, the formula is clear. “If India start well, like 2-0, then China can come under pressure and anything can happen. These events work on momentum,” Kashyap says. The onus falls on Lakshya Sen at first singles, Satwik-Chirag at first doubles and Ayush Shetty — India’s big guns — to fire first against China’s heavy artillery. Third singles could be decisive: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy or Kiran George?
“Shi Yuqi is world No 1 by a distance. Li Shifeng is higher ranked, a known big occasion player, but struggling. Ayush is in tremendous form, but again, it’s Shifeng who starts favourite,” Kashyap says. “Satwik-Chirag’s is a 50-50 match, but our guys have had good rest and must be raring to go.”
The target is 3-0 — like the 2022 Thomas Cup win, India’s finest hour — before China’s depth takes over in the lower rungs.
But there is a harder conversation beneath all of this, and Kashyap doesn’t shy from it.
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“Let’s be honest, things came together in 2022, everyone hit form, and we had that incredible title win. But a Thomas Cup is not exactly the most sought-after title by Indians. We haven’t celebrated our win as much as we ought to have. It needed to be blown out of proportion — it was that big. We didn’t,” he says.
He knows what it means to China, by contrast. “I have seen preparations and approach of Denmark, Malaysia, Indonesia — who devote two months at least to getting ready for it. It’s a massive thing for China. Their contracts, bonuses depend on it. It’s why their players play under such huge pressure, but also are prepared accordingly.”
India’s team is stronger now than it has ever been. The 2014 version had top-10 singles but was nowhere in doubles. This one has genuine weapons across all five rubbers.
“China will be a huge confidence booster,” Kashyap says. “But remember — it’s China. They hate to lose to anyone.”
Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball.
Professional Profile
Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express.
Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics.
Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium.
Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond:
Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style.
PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps.
The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals.
Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas.
Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes.
Notable Recent Articles
BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025)
The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025)
Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025)
Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025)
Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025)
Other Sports Interests
Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts.
You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More