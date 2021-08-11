India seeded 9/16 in Sudirman Cup badminton to be held in Finland from September 26

As expected China, the 11-time champions have been given top billing followed by the four-time champions South Korea and Indonesia in the Sudirman Cup badminton mixed team championship to be held from September 26 to October 3 at Vantaa in Finland.

India along with England, Russia and Egypt have been placed in the 9 to 16 bracket.

Dronacharya awardee and national coach P Gopichand and Badminton Association of India general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania are happy that action will be back in badminton courts sooner than expected.

“We have strong players in all categories. And hopefully, we can do well,’’ Gopichand told indianexpress.com on Wednesday. “We’re just fine with seeding. It is good. Eventually, it’s just the seeding,” he added.

Meanwhile, Singhania said that a selection trial will be held in the next 10 days in Hyderabad but the official decision “will be announced on Thursday after deliberating with state units and the dates for the national camp and other modalities will be decided after the trial,” Singhania told indianexpress.com.

The Indian team has reached the quarterfinals once before losing to the eventual champions China in 2011. Indians made their debut in 2009, 20 years after the tournament began which was won by Indonesia in 1989.

Sudirman Cup seeding

1. China 2. Japan 3. Indonesia 4. Chinese Taipei .5/8 South Korea, Thailand Denmark, Malaysia, 9/16 India, England, Canada, Germany, Russia France, Australia and Egypt

BWF cancels more tournaments

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has cancelled two – Korea Open 2021, Macau Open 2021 – more tournaments owing to Covid-19 restrictions leaving no choice for local organisers.

It also announced new dates for Thomas & Uber Cup Finals to be hosted by Denmark in Aarhus from October 9 to 17 and World Tour Finals to be held at Bali will be conducted from December 1 to 5

At least a dozen tournaments across the globe have been cancelled earlier by the BWF including the Hyderabad Open to be held from August 24.

However, India will host three tournaments – Syed Modi India International, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, from October 12 – 17 at Lucknow, India Junior International GP from October 14 – 17 at Pune and Infosys Foundation India International Challenge from October 19 – 24 at Bengaluru.

The BWF World Junior Championships have been postponed for obvious reasons but the world governing body did not give alternative dates or venues. The mixed team championships were to be held in China from October 4 to 10 while the junior event was to be organised from October 11 – 17.

Meanwhile, the BWF has upgraded the SaarLorLux Open 2021 in Saarbrücken, Germany to Hylo Open, a BWF World Tour Super 500 status and with stopovers in Denmark and France.

Indians do well

Early this week, India’s Tasnim Mir clinched the gold medal in the Bulgarian Junior Open Championship after defeating Mariia Golubeva of Russia 21-10, 21-12 and in mixed doubles Tasnim partnering Ayan Rashid won a bronze medal defeating Lev Barinov and Anastasiia Boiarun 20-22, 10-21. In Denmark Masters, No. 2 seeded Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy finished runners-up after the Indian women’s doubles pair went down to top-seeded pair Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn of Denmark 21-15, 19-21,14-21.