India Open: Subhankar Dey lives to fight another day

PV Sindhu registered a facile win while Kidambi Srikanth survived a massive scare. But it was a day when some of the less fancied Indian shuttlers stole the limelight at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open.

Subhankar Dey threw himself all over the court as if there was no tomorrow in bouncing out fourth seed Tommy Sugiarto in three games while HS Prannoy showed there is fight left in him as he took care of No. 8 seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

There were also creditable victories for 20-year old Riya Mookerjee and veteran Parupalli Kashyap, who is now also coaching Saina Nehwal. There were also wins for Sameer Verma and B Sai Praneeth, even though the latter made it tough for himself by losing the opening game against compatriot Kartikey Gulshan Kumar.

Tennis fans of a certain vintage will be reminded of a young Boris Becker throwing himself around Wimbledon’s Centre Court when they watch Dey in action. He was lunging and diving all over the court, retrieving seemingly unreturnable shots. A synthetic badminton court can be much tougher on the body compared to grass and the shuttler did suffer his share of cuts and bruises.

But his all-action playing style and exuberant and loud celebrations seemed to unnerve the World No. 9 Indonesian, who went down 14-21 22-20, 21-11 in an hour and 18 minutes.

“That’s me,” Dey said after “one of my top matches”, when asked about his demeanour on court. “As far as the cuts and bruises are concerned, I’m used to it now.”

He has made a habit of scalping big names over the last year. Beating the legendary Lin Dan and winning the Saarlorlux Open in Germany in 2018 and getting the better of Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie earlier this month at the Swiss Open has given the 25-year-old the confidence that no challenge is too big.

On Wednesday, Dey was staring at an early exit after dropping the first game and conceding a lead in the second.

“I just told myself to play as if they were the last 11 points I’ll ever play.”

Having the unexpected boost of seeing national coach Pullela Gopichand in his corner helped too. “I travel to most tournaments alone, but having him there helped me a lot as he knows my capability,” the shuttler said.

Not being among the very top players in the country has meant that Dey has had to chart his own course. He went to Malaysia for a couple of years in 2012 and has been based in Denmark for the last three, playing professionally.

His all-action style takes a toll on the body but he often doesn’t have the required support. “I don’t have a personal physio. At tournaments such as the India Open or where the Indian team assembles, I get their expert services. On most other occasions, I just take a painkiller.”

Prannoy stays alive

Injuries and ailments have not allowed Prannoy to be at his best on court for a long time now. So when he lost the opening game to his Thai opponent on Wednesday, it seemed another in the sequence of early departures. It is here that the 26-year-old decided that attack was the best form of defence. “Our Korean coach (Park Tae Sang) told me to trust my strokes and not get too defensive. It worked,” Prannoy said.

He is still some way off his best, but feels another couple of months should take him to a higher level.

“I feel 80 per cent of my capacity. Recovery from injury is a process and I’m in constant contact with my US-based doctor. It has been a long time since I played such a long match so I need to be cautious,” Prannoy said after his 14-21 21-18 21-14 win in 68 minutes.

Mookerjee, the 20-year-old daughter of former shuttler Indrajit, got the better of Phittayaporn Chaiwan of Thailand 21-17 21-15, while Kashyap beat Hong Kong Lee Cheuk Yiu 14-21 21-18 21-10.

Srikanth back from the brink

Srikanth, the seventh-ranked player in the world, was staring at an early exit from the tournament he won four years ago.

The Indian had taken the first game against familiar foe Wong Wing Ki Vincent but conceded the second. At 11-17 in the decider, it seemed all over for him. But the No. 3 seed increased the pace of his game and it was too much for the Hong Kong shuttler, who went down 21-16 18-21 21-19.

Sindhu was expected to face little trouble against compatriot Mugdha Agrey, and the 19-year-old World No. 71 provided the perfect start for the main Indian hope in the tournament.Other top players like Viktor Axelsen, Ratchanok Intanon, He Bingjiao and defending champion Beiwen Zhang also secured safe passage to the Round of 16.