Badminton: India Open likely to be held without spectators

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the India Open, scheduled from March 24 to 29 in New Delhi, might be played behind closed doors without spectators.

In a statement released the Badminton Association of India said: “The YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2020 to be staged in New Delhi from 24-29 March will go ahead as planned. Enhanced precautionary measures will be in place to ensure the welfare and safety of players, their entourage and officials,” the statement said.

“This includes the likelihood of the tournament being staged behind closed doors without spectators,” it added.

BWF accepts that all relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered in this process,” the statement from the world federation read.

Top players from China, Japan and other majorly hit countries will be entering the country for the event. The government of India has thereby asked the BAI for health status of the Chinese players.

All top players are expected to compete in the tournament as it falls in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification period.

