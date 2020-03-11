Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Badminton: India Open likely to be held without spectators

India Open Super 500 is set to be held in New Delhi from March 24-29 but may be closed for spectators.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: March 11, 2020 3:19:17 pm
pv sindhu live badminton In this file photo Indian badminton player P V Sindhu plays a shot at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2018 tournament in New Delhi. (PTI)

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the India Open, scheduled from March 24 to 29 in New Delhi, might be played behind closed doors without spectators.

In a statement released the Badminton Association of India said: “The YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2020 to be staged in New Delhi from 24-29 March will go ahead as planned. Enhanced precautionary measures will be in place to ensure the welfare and safety of players, their entourage and officials,” the statement said.

“This includes the likelihood of the tournament being staged behind closed doors without spectators,” it added.

BWF accepts that all relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered in this process,” the statement from the world federation read.

Top players from China, Japan and other majorly hit countries will be entering the country for the event. The government of India has thereby asked the BAI for health status of the Chinese players.

All top players are expected to compete in the tournament as it falls in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualification period.

