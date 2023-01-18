scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

India Open badminton: Sindhu’s excessive reliance on defence is not the way forward

What is confounding in her team's thinking is how she plans to protect against injuries by playing a brutally taxing defensive game

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu. (FILE)
Listen to this article
India Open badminton: Sindhu’s excessive reliance on defence is not the way forward
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

PV Sindhu left the tournament the same way she had left last year – losing to Thai lefthander Supanida Katethong, except the 21-14, 22-20 loss this year came in Round 1. The slow courts were bound to see the Thai southpaw suck the speed out of Sindhu’s strokes, and she additionally lured the Indian favourite to the net where she confidently killed off her rather confusing exchanges.

Coached by Korean Kim Ji-hyun, who was familiar with Sindhu’s game, Supanida had pin point instructions coming her way – first to slow down the game and take the punch out of strokes, and later to test Sindhu defensively.

It’s been a persistent problem with Sindhu, where her defensive solutions to cleverly pace manipulating players like the Thai, end up leaving her neither here nor there when an all-out attack could have been a better option. That sort of aggression and attack comes naturally to her, than the long grinding rallies, but for some reason, Sindhu enters the defensive labyrinth and then seems lost trying to push the pace nearing the end of the set when it’s too late.

On Tuesday at the KD Jadhav hall too, Sindhu was troubled by the southpaw’s angles, though she played a completely different game than last year, when she had rained down jump smashes on the Indian. Today she went for the other extreme – utterly slow drops and tosses, even as Sindhu appeared listless in her movement, barely committal to the defensive work rate that was needed if she was going to wait for who-blinks-first.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach

By the time she went on the offensive in the second, keeping pace with Supanida, the task had become too onerous and she was seconds away from an early exit, which put pressure on her.

Soon after her Delhi loss, Sindhu had beaten the Thai at Lucknow at the Syed Modi, by playing a thoroughly aggressive game. Her efforts to prop up her defense – though helping bolster her rally construction — are never going to fetch her wins. This when what she needs is short, crisp attacking play, with preferably an increase in speed.

However, her excessive reliance on defense, citing the toll the years have taken on her body, is incongruent with the gamestyle she should try to build — an attacking game that reduces match durations.

Advertisement

What is confounding in her team’s thinking is how she plans to protect against injuries by playing a brutally taxing defensive game as defensive games tend to be.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Against Supanida all those questions came rushing back, as Sindhu finds herself on the crossroads. Her repertoire of strokes has broadened, her movement is smoother thanks to coach Park. But the unflinching dependence on defense as a style of play isn’t quite working out.

Having said she is keen on focussing on the Sudirman Cup to peak, Sindhu gets some time to go back to the drawing board. But her team will need to make up their minds on the defensive conundrum because at her core, she is a blazing attacking shuttler.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 00:17 IST
Next Story

Greta Thunberg arrested at German mine protest, will be freed later – police

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 17: Latest News
close