‘What is the problem if monkeys come to watch a game’: BAI Prez Himanta Biswa Sarma

A monkey sitting among the audience, Pigeon poop falling on court during a match: these were few instances that made to the headlines during the India Open Badminton tournament earlier this year.
At Idea Exchange with The Indian Express, Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma said it is tough to control the menace.
“There is nothing we can do to wipe out the monkeys from Delhi. We can’t touch monkeys as per the wildlife act of India,” Sarma said. “What is the problem if a monkey comes to watch a game? Next time, if the monkeys come, give them bananas.”
He added: “Players have to wait if a monkey comes. The game should stop for two minutes, it is their natural habitat.”
The 2026 India Open saw some unprecedented incidents like pigeon poop falling on the court during the match between Loh Kean Yew of Singapore and Indian veteran HS Prannoy.
#ExpressExclusive | Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also serves as the President of the Badminton Association of India, spoke about the bird-poop complaints and the monkey spotted at the India Open badminton tournament during an exclusive interaction at The Indian… pic.twitter.com/qASvviRNZK
— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 5, 2026
After that incident, a Malaysian photographer captured a monkey sitting among the audience members. “Yes, a monkey entered the spectators’ arena and sat in the gold stand. It was there for 10 minutes and once we received a complaint, we removed it promptly,” an official had told The Indian Express . “The monkey didn’t harm anyone. It is a little dark so nobody could spot it. When it was spotted, we quickly removed it.”
When asked if there is something that can be done to avoid such incidents, Sarma said, “The house I live in, monkeys come regularly. If I make a Stadium tomorrow in Kaziranga, there is a huge chance that Rhino will come.”
India is set to host the BWF Badminton World Championships from August 17 marking a return of the annual show to the nation after 17 years.
“BWF awarded us two more tournaments after that. So, I don’t think it is a big issue,” said Sarma, dismissing any concerns.