‘What is the problem if monkeys come to watch a game’: BAI Prez Himanta Biswa Sarma

BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma said it is tough to control the menace of monkeys. (Archive & Renuka Puri/Express Photo)

A monkey sitting among the audience, Pigeon poop falling on court during a match: these were few instances that made to the headlines during the India Open Badminton tournament earlier this year.

At Idea Exchange with The Indian Express, Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma said it is tough to control the menace.

“There is nothing we can do to wipe out the monkeys from Delhi. We can’t touch monkeys as per the wildlife act of India,” Sarma said. “What is the problem if a monkey comes to watch a game? Next time, if the monkeys come, give them bananas.”