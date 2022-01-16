Lakshya Sen, Chirag-Satwik in India Open Final Live Score, Updates: Three Indians, two titles

India Open 2022 Final Badminton Live Score, Live Updates: It’s a blockbuster Sunday as three Indians will be seen in two finals of India Open 2022 taking place in Delhi as they fight to win the two titles – men’s singles and men’s doubles.
World championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen faces reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash on Sunday. The 20-year old will be itching to set the record straight after losing the Dutch Open final to Loh last year. Overall, the duo has a 2-2 head-to-head record with Sen losing two of the last three meetings.
Meanwhile, in men’s doubles, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will square off against three-time world champion Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia for the title. The World No. 10 pairing of Chirag and Satwik earlier managed to beat the French duo of William Villeger and Fabien Delrue 21-10 21-18 in straight sets to advance to the summit clash.
The theme will reach its culmination should Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty take control of the net against Indonesian Hendra Setiawan and Mohamad Ahsan in the doubles final and outwit the Daddies, badminton’s smartest seniors of all time. And if Satwiksairaj, the baby amongst big-hitting Bulldozers, rouses his mind and rotates the shoulder raucously to impose his class on a title contest. (Read Full Story)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the two finals that sees Indian shuttlers fighting for the title. First, Chirag-Satwik go in men's doubles final against Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan. Right after that is 20-year old Lakshya Sen, who takes on reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the two matches right here.