Lakshya Sen, Chirag-Satwik in India Open Final Live Score, Updates: Three Indians, two titles

India Open 2022 Final Badminton Live Score, Live Updates: It’s a blockbuster Sunday as three Indians will be seen in two finals of India Open 2022 taking place in Delhi as they fight to win the two titles – men’s singles and men’s doubles.

World championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen faces reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash on Sunday. The 20-year old will be itching to set the record straight after losing the Dutch Open final to Loh last year. Overall, the duo has a 2-2 head-to-head record with Sen losing two of the last three meetings.

Meanwhile, in men’s doubles, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will square off against three-time world champion Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia for the title. The World No. 10 pairing of Chirag and Satwik earlier managed to beat the French duo of William Villeger and Fabien Delrue 21-10 21-18 in straight sets to advance to the summit clash.