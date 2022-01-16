India Open 2020 Final Badminton Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lakshya Sen, Chirag-Satwik fight for titles?

Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty India Open Final Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details: World championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen progressed to the India Open men’s singles summit clash with a thrilling win on Saturday. The 20-year-old Sen rallied his way to a 19-21 21-16 21-12 win over world number 60 Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong to enter his maiden World Tour Super 500 summit clash.

Sen, seeded third, will face reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash on Sunday in a repeat of Dutch Open final last year. Loh, seeded fifth, was given a walkover in the other semi-finals by Canada’s Brian Yang after developing a sore throat and headache.

In the men’s doubles, world number 10 pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy cruised to a 21-10 21-18 win over France duo of William Villeger and Fabien Delrue to make it to the finals. Chirag and Satwik will square off against three-time world champion Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia on Sunday.

Order of play:

When are the finals of India Open 2022?

The finals of India Open 2022 take place on Sunday, January 16.

Where are the finals of India Open 2022?

The tournament is being held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

What time is the men’s singles final between Lakshya Sen and Loh Kean Yew?

The men’s singles final of Lakshya Sen and Loh Kean Yew is scheduled to take place around 5pm, depending on how long it takes for the previous matches lined up to get over.

What time is the men’s doubles final between Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan?

The men’s doubles final between Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan is scheduled to take place at 4pm, depending on how long it takes for the previous matches lined up to get over.

Where to watch India Open 2022?

The live telecast of the India Open 2022 tournament is broadcast on Sony TEN 1 SD and Sony TEN 1 HD and the live streaming will be on SonyLIV.