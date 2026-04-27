India beat Australia, leading 3-0 in Thomas Cup; Shi Yuqi gives walkover to Canada’s Victor Lai

Indians wrapped up their Thomas Cup Australia tie in just 101 minutes, as Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty all won in straight sets, to take the 3-0 lead against Australia.

Shi Yuqi of China, the first singles player, interestingly gave a walkover to Canada’s energy sapper Victor Lai. India will take on China on Wednesday.

Sen, who had lost his first time game against Canada to Victor Lai, defeated Ephraim Stephen Sam of Australia 21-14, 21-16 to restore his confidence. He will be required to defeat Shi Yuqi in the China-tie, though the Chinese 30-year-old seems to have smartly given himself more rest, after what panned out at All England — a first-round scalding loss for the Chinese World champion.