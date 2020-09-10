Badminton camp still uncertain

With top players telling authorities that they were reluctant to stay at the academy, SAI will have to reconsider convening the camp in the absence of securing a training bubble. (Representational photo)

India’s Thomas Uber Cup camp at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad looks a non-starter with Sports Authority of India (SAI) insisting that the 10-day quarantine period is non-negotiable.

With a September 17 deadline looming, the mandatory Standard Operating Procedure cannot be enforced, which means a team will be picked without selectors watching the players in training.

PV Sindhu trained alongwith N. Sikki Reddy, hinting at a possible fielding of the world champion in the second doubles which opens up India’s options in determining the playing order in Uber Cup ties. Saina Nehwal also joined the camp this week.

However, with the quarantine quagmire and top players telling authorities in a video conference that they were reluctant to stay at the academy, SAI will have to reconsider convening the camp in the absence of securing a training bubble.

The last date for entries for the October 3-11 tournament is September 18.

