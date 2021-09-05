‘You proved your mettle by winning the gold medal’: India applauds Krishna Nagar’s historic performance

A plethora of reactions poured in from all corners of India as Krishna Nagar clinched gold in men’s singles SH6 class badminton event in Tokyo Paralympics, defeating Chu Man Kai of Hong Kong. Nagar beat Man Kai 21-17, 16-21 and 21-17 as India extended its medal tally to 19 at the Paralympic Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the badminton player, tweeting, “Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para”

The PM’s words were echoed by President Ram Nath Kovind who lauded the ‘historic performance” of Nagar. “Historic performance by Krishan Nagar. Strong and determined, you proved your mettle by winning the gold medal in badminton at #Paralympics and keeping the tricolour high. Your excellence is commendable. Many Indians will be inspired by you. Congratulations and best wishes, “ he tweeted.

Ex-Olympian and Olympic gold winner Abhinav Bindra also tweeted, “Krishna Nagar gets India’s 2nd badminton Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics after a fabulous match in the SH6 final! Played like a true champion and kept fighting back from tough situations! Many Congratulations #Praise4Para”

No limits to our happiness today! The entire country is proud of his achievement, said Nagar’s father Sunil. Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Rajnath Singh as well as Bollywood actress Tapsee Pannu also congratulated Nagar on this exceptional feat.

