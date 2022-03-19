Imagine a mirror image, moving at double speed: That’s Lee Zii Jia vs Lakshya Sen

Much has happened in Lee Zii Jia’s life since the last time he played Lakshya Sen in a 11-13, 11-3, 1-6, 11-6 loss in 2016’s experimental format. He became All England champion in 2021, beating Kento Momota in quarters. Then he played a rollicking 30-29 first set against Viktor Axelsen, lost the next 20-22, before squishing Axelsen 21-9 to win the title.

So Sen effectively stands in the path of the Malaysian’s title defense.

Lee comes into the semis on the back of another win over Kento Momota in the quarters last night. It wasn’t an even match though it hit the decider. Lee was in bruising touch, in the two sets he won – first and third. It’s the sort of brandishing attack that can leave defensive games quivering at the unfairness of what speed can do single footedly with a pouncing stride or single handedly with a pounding of a net rush.

Lee deals in the third gear, the sort of speed that makes you look up ‘fast twitch fibres’ and wonder if it is all that fundamentally cellular. He trades pugilist’s flurries with Loh Kean Yew, another speed demon. He is the uncrowned heir of Lee Chong Wei in Malaysia, and spent the winter negotiating for himself the right to operate out of the Malaysian national training system. Prevailing too.

A FRIDAY THRILLER 😱 This one had a bit of everything. Lee Zii Jia beats Kento Momota to reach the semi-finals. 21-7 13-21 21-11. Wow.#YAE22 pic.twitter.com/ASndwEK2Dc — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 18, 2022

That he can bother Axelsen and has dumped out Momota twice in two years at Birmingham means his frenetic buzz bothers opponents. Yet, Chen Long, the presiding royalty of Steady, took him out at the Olympics with some typically pugnacious Chinese bullheadedness.

That he thumped Momota – and that was some assault on either side of a mid-set breather – isn’t entirely surprising, though it’s ominous for Sen.

Like Kunlavut Vitidsarn last Sunday at the German, Lee’s speed can throw Sen off the rails. He sure will come tactically prepared and had a rest day to prop him up further, but Lee won’t give him time to think. The Indian’s energies will be consumed in chasing down returns coming at a fast clip, and Sen will need his outrageous defense and the net to come into play if he doesn’t want to be swept aside.

As such, Sen plays a similar game to Lee, the gears crank up more or less at different times. But Lee has the speed advantage. And fewer of Loh Kean Yew’s adventurous streaks and tactically naive outbursts. He typically out-Srikanths Srikanth, when the Indian isn’t at his trickiest. Sen will need the composure of the India Open final, but at a 2X gust.