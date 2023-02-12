scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
I’m confident and positive, says fit-again PV Sindhu ahead of Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, said her injury has "completely healed" and is aiming to go full throttle this year.

Completely recovered from a stress fracture on the left foot that kept her away from the circuit for five months, a fit-again Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is confident and sounding positive ahead of the ongoing season.

Sindhu was sidelined with injury after winning the Commonwealth Games women’s singles gold in Birmingham in August and made a comeback at the year’s first event — Petronas Malaysia Open 2023 — where she lost a three-gamer in the opening round to Carolina Marin of Spain.

Sindhu made another first-round exit a week later at the India Open at home, but said she was “happy with my footwork, skills and strokes” on her return to competitive action in Kuala Lumpur.

“I’m completely alright now. Physically and mentally I’m completely fine. Injuries happen but it’s important to keep your body healthy and come back stronger every time. I am confident, positive and learning from my mistakes,” the 27-year-old told Badminton World Federation.

“My parents were athletes too. The support and motivation they give me keep me going during low moments.” Sindhu, who bagged three titles — Syed Modi India International, Swiss Open and Singapore Open last year — hopes to replicate her success at the HSBC BWF World Tour this season.

“I hope it will be,” said the world No.9 shuttler.

“You also have to be 100 per cent but I’m completely recovered now. It takes time to get into that rhythm and play tournament matches. I’m on track.” Along with Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, Sindhu will spearhead India’s challenge at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships starting Tuesday in Dubai.

India, who did not make the knockout stages at the previous edition in 2019 in Hong Kong, have been drawn in Group B along side hosts UAE, frontrunners Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 15:33 IST
